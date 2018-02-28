Leeds Rhinos v Catalans Dragons: Garbutt’s eager to make up lost time

AFTER A delayed start to the season, Australian forward Mitch Garbutt says he is ready to make an impact for injury-hit Leeds Rhinos.

Garbutt’s return to the team has been a glimmer of positive news for Rhinos who had 12 first-team squad members on the casualty list when they visited Widnes Vikings last weekend.

Adam Cuthbertson. PIC: Simon Cooper/PA Wire

Now in his fourth year at Leeds, the strong-running front-rower suffered a dead leg in a pre-season game at Featherstone Rovers on January 26.

He missed their opening two Betfred Super League fixtures and the World Club Challenge tie at Melbourne Storm before making his comeback in the defeat by Widnes three days ago.

It has been a frustrating few weeks for the two-time Grand Final winner, but he insisted he’s aiming to string a run of games together now and make up for lost time.

Garbutt made nine appearances for Storm in 2013-2014 and admitted not being available for the showdown with his old club was a huge disappointment.

Brian McDermott. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“It turned out to be a bit more than we thought,” he said of the injury suffered against Rovers.

“It wasn’t to be, going back home. That was disappointing and frustrating.

“Obviously it is my former team and I’ve spent a lot of time there.

“It is a great city and it was a good trip as well.

“Missing out on that was devastating, to be honest, but you get over it and move on.”

Garbutt contributed some strong carries off the bench against Widnes, but it wasn’t enough to prevent Leeds’ first Super League defeat of the campaign – and their fourth successive loss at Select Security Stadium.

Rhinos led 6-4 at half-time and did not go two scores behind until the final 10 minutes, but a late collapse allowed Widnes to run out comfortable winners.

Garbutt paid tribute to the hosts, who were on a two-game losing run, but felt Rhinos contributed to their own downfall.It was disappointing,” he conceded.

“I thought we did a lot of good things, but they played pretty well.

“They played their field well, I think and a lot of their middles really stood up. A lot of young boys got an opportunity, because they had a few out as well and credit to them, they turned up.

“We gave away a lot of penalties coming out of their end and that killed us. We want to do some special things this year, we have got a good squad, but losing like that is not what we want to do. We don’t want to lose because we played badly and I think that’s what happened [on Sunday].

“Credit to them, they played well, but we didn’t help the situation because we let them off the hook.”

Rhinos will face another struggling side on Friday when bottom club Catalans Dragons visit Headingley. The French outfit have lost all four games so far this year and are the only Super League team without a point. They will be desperate and Garbutt reckons that makes it a dangerous fixture.

He warned: “On paper they are as good as anyone.

“I think they will be after the win and they will be up for a game against us. It’s our first game at home and we’re looking forward to it, but we’ve got to turn up. We’ve got to show we learn from our losses.”

He added: “We have got to get back to doing what we do well. We could have a lot of excuses, we lost a lot of players going into last week’s game, but we’ve just got to get back to basics.

We gave away a lot of penalties and we can’t do that when they are coming out of their end.”

Rhinos oach Brian McDermott will name his 19-man squad today.

Prop Adam Cuthbertson this week underwent surgery on the broken hand he suffered at Melbourne and is facing two months on the sidelines.