Leeds Rhinos v Castleford Tigers: Dual target for Dave Furner in testimonial

NEW LEEDS Rhinos boss Dave Furner has two targets for tomorrow’s pre-season visit of Castleford Tigers.

Furner will see his strongest-available side in action for the first time and is also urging fans to turn out in support of captain Kallum Watkins’ testimonial.

Castleford Tigers' Mike McMeeken.

Tomorrow’s match comes 13 days before Rhinos’ Betfred Super League opener away to Warrington Wolves.

“It’s a milestone game for Kallum, but also it’s an opportunity for us to practice what we’ve been working on for the last five or six weeks,” Furner added.

“Castleford are a very consistent team, but I want to turn the focus on us – I want us to play the way we have been practicing.

“There’s certain areas that have changed a bit, but I am excited to see that.

“We are going to know this weekend where we sit at the moment and what other work we need to do to compete against these top teams.”

Watkins is set to make his comeback from an anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered against Tigers in May last year.

“I have always admired him as a player,” Furner said.

“I have game-planned against him with the Australian side and now having the opportunity to be his coach I worked out pretty quickly he is a special person too.

“I also like milestones and I think it’s important we recognise those in the game, in particular with this squad.

“When someone reaches a milestone – whether it’s 50 games, 100 games or 10 years – I think that’s important, to them and the squad. I think we will get a good turnout for Kallum and it will be justly deserved.”

Watkins has been in full training for two weeks and Furner said: “He has shown some good signs and I’m looking forward to seeing him out there.”

Tigers returned from a week-long training camp in Lanzarote two days ago.

A fringe Castleford side crushed Featherstone Rovers 56-0 at Christmas, but tomorrow is their only full-scale warm-up match.

“It’s a perfect opportunity for us to get some combinations together and get match fitness up for week one,” said Tigers forward Mike McMeeken.

“In the past we’ve had two or three pre-season games, but just one main one this time.

“A few weeks ago we played against Fev and a few experienced players played in that, but it was more the youngsters in that game and they stepped up. They all showed a good attitude and it was a good effort to keep a team like Fev scoreless, even though they weren’t 100 per cent.

“They were still playing against me and these boys hadn’t played against me before. The attitude they showed shows what good attitude we’ve got throughout the whole club.”

McMeeken reckons facing Rhinos will give Castleford a good indication of where they are ahead of their Betfred Super League opener at home to Catalans Dragons on Friday, February 1. “They have made a few big signings this year,” McMeeken observed.

“They’ve got Trent Merrin and Konrad Hurrell in their ranks so they are going to be a force to be reckoned with this year. Kallum Watkins being back is a massive boost for them.

“He is a key player for them so it will be a big game for us and one we’re looking forward to.”

Rhinos will be without wingers Tom and Luke Briscoe due to minor injuries and Carl Ablett and Dom Crosby are still recovering from surgery.

Utility-back Jordan Rankin is set to make his first appearance for Tigers after joining them from Huddersfield Giants.

Leeds Rhinos: from Walker, Watkins, Hurrell, Handley, Lolohea, Myler, Cuthbertson, Parcell, Singleton, Merrin, Ward, Dwyer, L Sutcliffe, Ferres, Peteru, Oledzki, Jones-Buchanan, Smith, Donaldson, Newman.

Castleford Tigers: from Aston, Clare, Clark, Cook, Eden, Foster, Massey, Mata’utia, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, Moors, Rankin, Sene-Lefao, Shenton, Trueman, Turner, Watts.

Kick-off: Tomorrow, 3pm.