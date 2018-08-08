Leeds Rhinos: Trio of semi-final casualties sidelined for opening Qualifier

Have your say

LEEDS RHINOS’ three semi-final casualties are likely to miss this week’s Betfred Qualifiers opener.

Full-back Jack Walker (hamstring), centre Ash Handley (shoulder) and hooker Matt Parcell (ribs) all failed to finish the 48-12 Ladbrokes Challenge Cup loss to Warrington Wolves three days ago.

Ash Handley. PIC: Steve Riding

Rhinos’ initial 19-man squad for Saturday’s visit of Toulouse Olympique will not be named until tomorrow, but director of rugby Kevin Sinfield said: “I don’t think, at this stage, any of them will be available.”

Back-rower Stevie Ward, who has missed the last three games with a head injury, could come into contention.

“We are waiting to see on Stevie,” Sinfield said.

“It depends how he gets through training this week, but we’re hoping he will be available.

Jack Walker and Ash Handley. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

“Fingers crossed on that one.

“It would be great to have him back.”

Another concussion victim, prop Anthony Mullally, has been given the all-clear to resume playing after a similar spell on the sidelines. He warmed up with the team before the semi-final.

Forward Brett Delaney has undergone surgery on the facial injury he suffered against Castleford Tigers a month ago today. Sinfield said: “He is quite a bit away, but hopefully we’ll get him back before the end of the season.”