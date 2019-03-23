Leeds Rhinos: Trent Merrin admits he’s had no approach from Australia

STAR LEEDS Rhinos forward Trent Merrin says he has not been approached about a quick return to Australia.

Merrin is set to make his eighth appearance for Rhinos when they take on Catalans Dragons in Perpignan today.

Trent Merrin.

He joined Leeds from Penrith Panthers in pre-season on a four-year contract, but media speculation Down Under has suggested he is being targeted by St George-Illawarra Dragons, the club he played 133 games for from 2009-2015.

St George allegedly see Merrin as a possible replacement if Jack de Belin – who is facing criminal charges – leaves the club.

Merrin confirmed he has seen the reports, but said: “It’s a big bubble what’s happening back home, a few players have been thrown around, but I am here and I haven’t heard anything from it.”

Asked if he is happy at Rhinos, he said: “I am.

“It is not like back home, but you have to get comfortable in the uncomfortable which we have been.

“Leeds have welcomed us with open arms, it has been a great test and it’s what I needed in my career at the moment.

“I am comfortable here.”

More points on the Betfred Super League table would make everyone in the squad happier, but despite their lack of form Merrin reckons Rhinos will pick up wins when they stop the self-inflicted wounds.

“That’s always the goal,” he said.

“The last few weeks we haven’t got the results, but our intentions are there. We work hard every day to get results, but we need to start winning.

“Every game we’ve played in we haven’t been too far off.

“We know what we are capable of doing, we say it every week we are just shooting ourselves in the foot. We need to get better at consistency throughout the game and keep working hard.”

He added: “In patches we are great and we show what we are capable of doing, but it is just tapping into that and holding it for the full 80 minutes.

“Throughout the whole year we’ve just been playing in patches in games and I think once we know what works for us and we can nail it and be consistent we will get some good results.”

Today’s opponents Catalans have a lengthy injury list, but could introduce new signing Sam Kasiano from Melbourne Storm.

They will be fired up after a 46-0 drubbing by Salford Red Devils in their last home game two weeks ago, but Merrin stressed: “We can’t worry too much about them.

“Our biggest thing at the moment is getting ourselves right and working to our system.

“We know what they are capable of doing to us and the players they have in their squad, but we’ve just got to worry about us.

“We have got to win games, that’s our objective every time we go out to play.

At the moment we are shooting ourselves in the foot and that’s an issue we need to address and get on top of.

“The main job is working hard, which we have been and then when we are on the field putting it all in and working for each other.”