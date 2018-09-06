Leeds Rhinos star forced out of crucial relegation battle with Widnes Vikings

LEEDS RHINOS director of rugby Kevin Sinfield is hopeful injuries suffered by Carl Ablett and Stevie Ward are not long-term.

Ablett hobbled off in the first half of last Saturday’s 38-36 defeat by Hull KR and has been ruled out of the crucial relegation battle at Widnes Vikings in three days’ time.

Injured pair Stevie Ward, left, and Carl Ablett. PIC: James Hardisty

He has had a scan on a knee injury and Sinfield said: “We are hoping it’s not too serious.

“We will see how he responds, but he won’t play this week. What we believe at the moment is it’s not long-term.”

Ward, who was switched from his usual second-row slot to centre against Hull KR, was in a protective boot at the start of the week.

“He played on from when the injury occurred during the game,” Sinfield said. “Hopefully, putting him in the boot is just a precaution and doing the right thing. It’s not something that’s a huge concern at this moment in time.”

Sinfield said Rhinos came through last week’s game with no other significant injuries and prop Dom Crosby is available for the game at Widnes after completing a two-match ban.

Centre Ash Handley, who suffered a shoulder injury in last month’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup semi-final and is also struggling with a foot problem, remains sidelined along with Brett Delaney (fractured cheekbone) and knee injury victims Ryan Hall, Kallum Watkins and Mitch Garbutt, who have been ruled out for the rest of the season.