Leeds Rhinos: Squad togetherness will be key at Catalans says Golding

THE GOING has got tough, now the tough need to get going.

That’s the rallying cry from Leeds Rhinos’ Ashton Golding ahead of today’s clash with Catalans Dragons in Perpignan.

Injured Kallum Watkins leaves the field at St James' Park.

Rhinos, who have won only three of their last nine Betfred Super League fixtures, will be without at least eight players from their senior squad due to injury or suspension.

Golding, who was 18th man for last Saturday’s 38-10 loss to Castleford Tigers, insisted: “It’s these times when the group has to come together.”

The full-back stressed: “Solidarity throughout the ranks is really what we need. A big performance is needed on the back of a tough and a big loss to Castleford.

“That didn’t reflect the effort we put in during the week so we will have to be a bit smarter going forward.

“It is going to be tough playing Catalans on their home turf, but where better to rectify some mistakes?”

Golding said Rhinos are aware of what went wrong last week and where they need to improve.

“If all goes to plan, we will go there and put a really solid performance in for 80 minutes,” he said.

“Rugby league isn’t always like that. We understand our limitations, it is just about about working on them and turning them into strengths.”

Rhinos are sixth in the table and defeat today would leave them glancing anxiously over their shoulders at teams below them.

Twenty points is the mark sides aim for to secure a place in the Super-8s and Leeds are on 15 with nine games remaining in the regular season.

They remain on track to finish in the top-eight, but a place in the leading four – and the play-offs at the end of the campaign – looks a tall order.

“There’s no thought in my mind that we’re on a downward spiral,” Golding insisted. “It’s all going up and it’s all positive – it’s hard work and commitment and sacrifice that’ll get us there.

“Being around players like Jonesy [Jamie Jones-Buchanan] and Magsy [Danny McGuire] and Rob [Burrow] and Kev [Sinfield] – the greats – I have seen the sacrifices they made to get where they were.

“They didn’t just do it for the Grand Finals, it was throughout the year. For the young boys coming through, like Mikolaj [Oledzki] and Cam Smith, sacrifices and hard work on top of those sacrifices are what get you that elite status. “I believe sacrifices and hard work will get us to where we want to be.”

Injuries have made Rhinos’ task harder. Captain Kallum Watkins sustained season-ending knee damage last week and Golding admitted that is a blow.

“I don’t think, while I’ve been here, I’ve played in a team without Kallum,” he said

“I don’t know what it’ll be like without him, all I know is what he brings to the team, his work ethic, his try scoring, his defensive reads, his ability, his goal kicking.

“I do know the people that come in – whoever gets the nod – will wear the shirt with pride and put 110 per cent in.”

On a personal note, Golding admitted he was disappointed, but not downbeat, at being left out last week.

“I can’t grumble,” he said. “I always do my thing, sometimes it’s preferred and sometimes it’s not.

“I’ll just keep working hard and creating headaches for the coach with team selection. It’s not my job to worry about that.

“If he gives me the nod I’m going to put myself forward to the best of my ability. We are down on numbers so I might be out of position, but that won’t faze me.

“I am not bigger than the big picture of winning a Grand Final so if I have to be sacrificed and put somewhere I don’t prefer, that doesn’t matter.

“It’s all about the bigger picture of getting back on track, getting some good performances under our belt, doing well in the Challenge Cup, getting some stability in the league and going forward for the title.”

Golding has played on the wing and at hooker this year, as well as full-back and described that versatility as “more strings to my bow.”

He said: “It’s all about challenges and overcoming them. I am always one to test myself. I have been meat-free now for eight months and that’s a different challenge I’ve tried.

“I am pescitarian, I’ll eat fish, but I never thought I’d not eat meat. I’m going to try and do it for a year. Things like that, little challenges, are things I’ll tackle head on and see where it takes me. I’ll keep smiling and working hard.”