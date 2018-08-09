Leeds Rhinos: Squad named for Toulouse clash

Have your say

Forwards Stevie Ward and Anthony Mullally are poised to return from injury when Leeds Rhinos begin their Betfred Qualifiers campaign at home to Championship side Toulouse Olympique on Saturday.

Ward has missed three games due to concussion and Mullally has been out of action for the last four with a similar injury.

Both have been named in Rhinos’ initial 19-man squad for Saturday’s game.

Ashton Golding and Jimmy Keinhorst are also included after not being selected for last Sunday’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup semi-final defeat by Warrington Wolves.

Golding, Keinhorst and Mullally all warmed up with the team before the tie.

Loan signing Dom Crosby will return after being ineligible to play against his parent club.

Centre Ash Handley (shoulder) and hooker Matt Parcell (ribs) were both injured in the semi-final and drop out.

Full-back Jack Walker has been named in the initial squad despite suffering a hamstring injury against Warrington.

Knee damage victims Kallum Watkins and Mitch Garbutt remain on the casualty list, along with Brett Delaney (facial injury).

Jordan Thompson begins a two-game ban.

Cameron Smith, who has played 15 senior matches this season, is in Rhinos’ academy side to face St Helens at Stanningley on Thursday (7pm).

Rhinos’ 19-man squad is: Ashton Golding, Tom Briscoe, Liam Sutcliffe, Ryan Hall, Joel Moon, Richie Myler, Adam Cuthbertson, Brad Singleton, Jamie Jones-Buchanan, Carl Ablett, Stevie Ward, Brad Dwyer, Anthony Mullally, Jimmy Keinhorst, Brett Ferres, Nathaniel Peteru, Jack Walker, Mikolaj Oledzki, Dom Crosby.