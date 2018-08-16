Leeds Rhinos: Singleton’s braced for tough test at Broncos

AFTER A scare in their opening fixture, prop Brad Singleton says Leeds Rhinos are fully aware how tough the Qualifiers will be this season.

Rhinos kicked off with a 48-22 win over Betfred Championship side Toulouse Olympique last weekend, but only after the visitors had hit back from 20-4 down to trail by just four points at half-time and then missed a golden chance to go ahead early in the second period.

Sunday’s hosts London Broncos finished one place above Toulouse in the league, on ‘for and against’ and will be in confident mood after winning 21-20 at Super League Widnes Vikings in their opening Qualifiers match last Thursday.

Singleton is predicting another tense clash on the artificial pitch at Ealing Trailfinders in three days’ time and insisted Rhinos will be on red alert after seeing last weekend what Championship sides can do.

He said: “The way Toulouse play, they like to chance their arm a lot. It is great to watch and some of those things paid off.

“It was probably a reminder we can’t take anything for granted.”

Rhinos cruised through the middle-eights in 2016, winning six of their seven games including a 42-28 result at London two years ago on Monday.

Singleton, who did not play that afternoon, expects the fight for Super League places to be closer this time around.

“With Salford turning over Hull KR – who were looking strong – and London doing a job on Widnes it will be interesting to see how it turns out,” he said.

“We just need to keep ticking off these two points.

“We are going to have to take it game by game.

“You can’t start looking at the league table, because I think it’s going to be all over the shop.

“You can’t be hoping for any results, just each week we will look at the team we’re playing and hopefully we can do a job on them. I am not for relegation, because I don’t think our game is big enough for that to happen, but at the same time it is an interesting concept.”

The win over Toulouse was only Leeds’ second in 10 games and third since the end of April.

Singleton described it as a “massive relief” and a boost to their confidence ahead of the tricky game at London, who are coached by former Rhinos prop Danny Ward.

He added: “It one down, six to go, but again we made it hard.

“We lost momentum again towards the back end of the first half and that was a shame, but apart from that it was nice to get the two points.”

Following their early fright soon after half-time, Rhinos dominated and limited Toulouse to a late consolation try.

Singleton reckons their defensive effort was a step in the right direction, but will need to be repeated against a London side who are the Championship’s top scorers this year.

“There was a period in that second half that was absolutely great,” he recalled.

“We were in the arm wrestle, we came out the other side and I really enjoyed playing in it.”