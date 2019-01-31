Leeds Rhinos: Richie Myler aims to hit ground running

PLAYER OF the year Richie Myler says Leeds Rhinos are determined to “hit the ground running” in Betfred Super League round one at Warrington Wolves on Saturday.

Warrington are joint-favourites with St Helens to win this year’s Grand Final and Myler admitted they are a “quality side”.

Injured half-back Kevin Brown will be a big miss for Warrington. Picture: Dave Howarth/PA Wire.

“We are under no illusions,” Myler – a former Warrington player – insisted.

“It is going to be a big test and a good gauge of where we’re at and everyone’s excited about the season starting again.”

He added: “Pre-season has been very good, but this is round one and we’re looking forward to it.

“I think we’ve prepared well, everyone’s looking fit and healthy and we can’t wait to play.

“I think we’ve strengthened well and all the young players have had another season and more game time. We are competing well in training and, hopefully, that’s going to translate on to the field.

“It is a tough game to start with, but everyone has ripped in at training and bought into what we want to do and where we want to go. Everyone’s working hard. It’s a long season, but we want to hit the ground running and put our best foot forward against Warrington.”

Wolves’ Aussie signing Blake Austin is tipped as a potential Man of Steel this year and will be a huge threat to Leeds.

“They’ve brought some players in who will add some real quality to them and they’ve still got a lot of quality from last year,” Myler warned.

“It is going to be a big challenge, but it’s one we are all looking forward to getting involved in.”

Warrington will be without half-back Kevin Brown who suffered an Achilles injury in training last week.

He is the second half-back to be ruled out for the season after Castleford Tigers’ Luke Gale suffered a similar injury early in the new year.

“It’s awful news; you don’t wish that on anybody and I hope he’s all right mentally,” Myler said of Brown.

“Warrington are a good club, they look after you and I am sure he will be fine. It just shows how physical and demanding our sport is.”