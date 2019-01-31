Leeds Rhinos reveal new transport partnership with Temsa

COACH MANUFACTURER Temsa has become Leeds Rhinos’ official transport partner in a deal worth almost £250,000.

The new partnership is the first of its kind in Super League and has been heralded by the club as a major coup.

Rhinos commercial director Rob Oates said: “To have an official transport partner of this stature is not only a first for Leeds Rhinos, it is also a first for Super League and I am delighted we are continuing to lead the way both on and off the pitch.”

Temsa is an international coach manufacturer based in Turkey and is enjoying rapid growth in the UK through an exclusive partnership with Yorkshire-based Arriva Bus and Coach.

The Temsa sponsorship will include the first team playing shorts and training kit with further announcements set to be made throughout the season.

Temsa UK sales manager Aykan Cavlak said: “We were working with Arriva Bus and Coach to find a sponsorship partner that could help us build on our growing success in the UK.

“Leeds Rhinos are the most successful club in the Super League era, but it was also important to us that they share our values of integrity and respecting tradition while also having a modern outlook and approach.

“Together with the growing popularity of rugby league and increased television audiences Leeds Rhinos are the perfect partner for us.”

Andrew Cullen, managing director of Arriva Bus and Coach, added: “Coaches have been part of the fabric of rugby league for generations, taking supporters to memorable away trips and Wembley cup finals as well providing transport for players.

“I’m therefore delighted that we have been able to bring together Temsa, a prestigious international coach manufacturer, and Leeds Rhinos, a club at the heart of our community.”