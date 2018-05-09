Leeds Rhinos’ results not matched by performances, says Sophie Robinson

Have your say

LEEDS RHINOS will aim to complete a hat-trick of wins in Women’s Super League tonight, but winger Sophie Robinson says an improved performance is needed, writes Peter Smith.

Rhinos take on Featherstone Rovers at LD Nutrition Stadium, Post Office Road (7.30pm), having already beaten defending champions Bradford Bulls and fellow newcomers Wigan Warriors.

Leeds Rhinos' Sophis Robinson. Picture submitted.

Robinson played in both those games and says Rhinos have a point to prove after their standards dipped at Wigan.

“I think we were all happy with the Bradford game and how we performed,” said Robinson.

“Against Wigan, though we got the win, we were all a bit disappointed with the way we played.

“We all believe we can step it up a level. Against Wigan we didn’t perform and we scraped the win.”

For a new team, however, Robinson feels Rhinos are showing good signs.

“We put a lot of hard work in in pre-season,” she added.

“We wanted to get a winning start and hopefully we can carry on [tonight].

“It should be a close game. Featherstone haven’t had the best start, but you can’t underestimate the talent or skill in their team.

“We are really looking forward to it, especially with it being midweek.

“We have to adapt but, hopefully, if we prepare well we will come away with a win.”

Robinson joined Rhinos from Stanningley, who play in the Women’s Championship.

“It’s harder, but it is so much better,” she said of the elite competition.

“The standard this year is really close and you don’t know who is going to win.

“The step up is what I needed, especially in pre-season. I had to work so much harder. The games are more competitive and that’s what I felt I needed.”

Robinson hopes the move to Rhinos, who are coached by Adam Cuthbertson, will lead to international honours.

She said: “I would love to play for England one day. Being in Super League gives you better opportunities.

“At Leeds we have the coaching and the strength and conditioning and it feels like a stepping stone to playing for England.”

Rhinos will begin their home campaign against Castleford Tigers on Sunday, May 27, at Emerald Headingley.