Leeds Rhinos prop Brad Singleton is counting on squad mates

LEEDS RHINOS are winning the numbers game and that will set them up for a much-improved season, according to prop Brad Singleton.

Rhinos have increased their full-time talent pool for 2019 with 36 players currently holding a Betfred Super League squad number.

Brad Singleton.

Unlike previous years, everybody was in pre-season training before Christmas and the majority of the squad are set to go into the season, which begins at Warrington Wolves on February 2, fully fit.

That includes Singleton who was suspended for the Boxing Day game against Wakefield Trinity, but captained Leeds to a 60-0 win at Doncaster last weekend.

He reckons Rhinos, who face Castleford Tigers in Kallum Watkins’ testimonial game on Sunday, are in good shape individually and as a team and that bodes well for their chances of getting back into contention for silverware under new boss Dave Furner.

“I think one of the biggest differences is we’ve been getting the numbers out there,” Singleton said of this pre-season compared to his others at the club.

Kallum Watkins.

“We’ve been having 13 on 13 in training and that hasn’t happened for a long time.

“I think that will be good for us.

“Since I’ve been here there’s always been a period when we’re low on numbers.

“At the moment everyone’s fit and we are pretty confident.”

Mikolaj Oledzki.

He stressed: “Training has gone great and I think we are in a good position.

“The conditioning staff have been excellent, they have put us in probably the best shape we’ve been in and the scenarios Dave has brought in should stand us in good stead.

“It is hard to say if we are fitter than we’ve been before, but in the game situations Dave has brought into training, collectively we all seem fitter.

“That’s from one to even shirt 30, so I think it’s good.”

Mitch Garbutt has departed from Rhinos’ pack, having joined Hull KR, but former Australia and New South Wales forward Trent Merrin will add experience up front on a marquee contract.

Merrin is set to make his first appearance for Leeds this weekend, along with Tongan centre Konrad Hurrell.

Watkins is also set to get some game time, having been out of action since suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury last May.

“I think if everyone’s fit we look strong,” Singleton said of Leeds’ forwards.

“The likes of Mikolaj [Oldezki] will be looking for a big year.

“He’s a year further on and hopefully Cam Smith will be there pushing for a place or hopefully cement a spot.

“We’ve signed Donno [James Donaldson] who’s another middle, Jonesy [Jamie Jones-Buchanan] is bowing out and he’s due a big year. Everyone’s ready for a big year and it’s quite exciting.”

Singleton – an Ireland international – made his debut for Leeds in 2011 and is now one of the team’s pack leaders.

“I enjoy playing games the most,” said the 26-year-old Cumbrian, who is the cover star of the club’s 2019 official handbook.

“I can’t wait for that. I like the ups and downs of the year. We have been here before when we won it, went into the middle-eights and then won it again.

“Hopefully we can go somewhere near.”