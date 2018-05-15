Leeds Rhinos: Out-of-contract forward Ablett ‘relaxed’ over deal discussions

LONG-SERVING LEEDS Rhinos forward Carl Ablett has confirmed he is out of contract at the end of this season, but says he is in no rush to make a decision on his future.

Ablett made his debut in 2004 and is a seven-time Grand Final winner. The 32-year-old’s current deal expires in the autumn.

Brian McDermott chats to Gary Hetherington.

And he said nothing has yet been agreed with Leeds or elsewhere.

“I’ve had a few discussions [with Rhinos],” he said.

“There’s quite a few people out of contract and it is a process I am going through, but no decision has been made yet.”

Players coming out of contract this year are now free to talk to other clubs, but the former England international is relaxed about what might happen.

Ablett, who is completing his qualifications as a plumber, has been linked with a possible move to Australia.

“I am trying to keep my options open,” he added.

“It is still pretty early.

“I’ll probably sit down and have another chat with Gary [Hetherington, Rhinos’ chief executive] and take it from there.

“I am sure it is the same with everybody who’s out of contract; we are all weighing up our best options as players and for our families.”

Ablett is set to miss Saturday’s Magic Weekend clash with Castleford Tigers in Newcastle after suffering an ankle injury against Widnes Vikings last week.