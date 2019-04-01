Leeds Rhinos: Oh brother! Singletons set to face-off in Challenge Cup

LEEDS RHINOS’ fifth round tie in the Coral Challenge Cup will be a family affair.

Rhinos have been drawn at home to Betfred League One Workington Town, whose squad includes centre Perry Singleton – brother of Leeds front-rower Brad Singleton.

Other ties include an all-Championship derby for Featherstone Rovers at Bradford Bulls; Dewsbury Rams visit the only amateur survivors Thatto Heath Crusaders and Batley are away to lower division opponents in League One Doncaster.

Workington – coached by former Bradford Bulls, St Helens, Catalans Dragons and Great Britain star Leon Pryce – are third in their division with three wins from four games and pipped Newcastle Thunder 21-20 in a fourth round tie two days ago. Notable names in their team include FuiFui Moimoi, a Tonga team-mate of Rhinos’ Konrad Hurrell and ex-Super League packmen Danny Tickle and Oliver Wilkes.

Brad Singleton was delighted at the prospect of a unique family occasion. He said: “I have been quite fortunate with cup draws, the other year we faced my home town in Barrow and now we’re facing my brother.

“It is going to be a special occasion for the family, the first time we have played against each other instead of together. The age gap is only a year so we always played in the same team right up until I was 16 and I moved down here.”

Of his brother, Singleton added: “He is having a good time at Workington and he has got the potential to go all the way. He’s a well-grounded lad, he is very tough and I am sure he will put a good stint in at Headingley.”

Rhinos enter this year’s competition a round earlier than most of their Super League rivals, having finished in the bottom four last season.

The full draw is: Hull KR v Leigh Centurions, Widnes Vikings v York City Knights, Thatto Heath Crusaders v Dewsbury Rams, Leeds Rhinos v Workington Town, Halifax v London Broncos, Bradford Bulls v Featherstone Rovers, Salford Red Devils v Rochdale Hornets, Doncaster v Batley Bulldogs. Ties to be played on the weekend beginning Friday, April 12.