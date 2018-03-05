Leeds Rhinos Nostalgia: Broncos blown away as Hay bags four tries for the rampant Rhinos in 2002

LAST WEEKEND was not the first time in the era of ‘summer rugby’ a competitive game at Headingley Stadium has been postponed due to bad weather.

Rhinos had been due to play Catalans Dragons three days ago, but the game was called off on Thursday morning due to snow and ice around the ground.

In 2002 a game did not go ahead as scheduled for a different reason. Rhinos were due to open their home Super League campaign with a Friday night match against London Broncos on March 1.

But strong winds damaged Headingley’s North Stand roof and the game had to be put back two days to allow safety work to take place.

When it eventually got the go-ahead, on the Sunday afternoon, it was London who were blown away as Rhinos powered to a 48-6 victory.

Star of the show was Andy Hay who ran in four tries. Darren Fleary, Matt Diskin, Matt Adamson, Kevin Sinfield and Rob Burrow also touched down.

Burrow landed four goals and Ben Walker added two.

Four years later a frozen pitch led to a controversial decision to call-off a home derby against Castleford Tigers with thousands of fans and both teams already in the ground.

Snow fell during the afternoon of Friday, March 3, 2006, but Rhinos were confident the pitch was playable.

But there was concern about a frozen section in front of the South Stand and after a long debate involving both clubs and the match officials, referee Phil Bentham called the game off.

Rhinos immediately announced they would try again two days later and a 16,660 Sunday afternoon crowd – on a much warmer day – saw Tigers thrashed 66-14, with Chev Walker scoring a first-half hat-trick.

In 2013, Rhinos’ Super League round eight fixture at Wakefield Trinity Wildcats was frozen off after heavy snowfall.

It was due to be played on Friday, March 22 and when the pitch couldn’t be cleared the game was put back two days, but then again called off.

It was eventually rearranged for July 26 when Leeds came from behind three times to win 31-24, a week after beating Trinity 20-18 at Headingley.

Ben Jones-Bishop and Joel Moon were among Rhinos’ try scorers in both games.