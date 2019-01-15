Leeds Rhinos mourn wing legend Wilf Rosenberg

Have your say

One of Leeds rugby league’s all-time greats, Wilf Rosenberg, has died, aged 84.

The South African winger - known as the Flying Dentist - was a member of the first Leeds team to win rugby league’s Championship, in 1961.

A Springbok international, he switched codes to join Leeds in 1959 and scored 73 tries in 81 appearances, but moved to Hull for the 1961-62 season.

He touched down 42 times in 86 appearances for the Airlie Birds before returning to South Africa in 1964.

Phil Caplan, chairman of Leeds Rhinos’ heritage committee, said: “Notification came through this morning that Wilf has passed away in hospital in Israel after suffering a stroke.

“His contribution to Leeds’ first Championship win was absolutely massive and will never be forgotten.”

Rosenberg’s centre during his glory days at Leeds was Derek Hallas.

He said: “Wilf was such a nice guy and the best winger I played with.

“For a man of his size, he was one of the bravest players I have played with and he was a terrific finisher.”