Leeds Rhinos: Matt Parcell update after hospital picture

Leeds Rhinos hooker Matt Parcell has undergone a minor medical procedure, but is not a major injury concern.

A picture on social media on Tuesday showed the Australian in hospital with his head heavily bandaged.

The Yorkshire Evening Post understands Parcell has had a cauliflower ear drained.

Parcell, who was outstanding off the bench in last Sunday’s win at Salford Red Devils, has at this stage not been ruled out of Friday’s trip to St Helens.

A cauliflower ear results from a blow to the head which leads to a build-up of blood.

It can be treated by draining the blood through an incision in the ear.