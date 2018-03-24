Leeds Rhinos: Mac proud of players’ courage - but has no complaints about defeat

Have your say

LEEDS RHINOS boss Brian McDermott admitted his team did not deserve to beat Castleford Tigers at Elland Road last night, despite scoring five tries to four.

Tigers hung on for a 25-24 victory after leading 24-0 after as many minutes, but Rhinos could have won had Kallum Watkins landed a touchline conversion two minutes from time.

Castleford's Luke Gale after their victory.

Luke Gale’s drop goal after the half-time hooter proved the difference between last year’s Betfred Super League Grand Finalists.

The game attracted a crowd of 23,246, which was Leeds’ best ‘home’ attendance in Super League.

McDermott described Rhinos’ fightback as “very courageous”.

He said: “We were 24-0 down, but we cracked them open a couple of times and kept going at them.

Joel Moon

“Defensively we were very good at times, but you have to point a finger at the first 15 minutes – there was just a bit too much wrong with our game.

“I don’t think we were massively off, but a few things weren’t quite right and Cas exploited it.

“I don’t think Cas were white hot or anything to start with, but we were off.

“We need to be better in the first 15 minutes and for that reason we didn’t deserve to win.”

Tigers coach Daryl Powell said: “For 20 minutes we were great.

“For the rest of the game we weren’t, but Leeds played well.”