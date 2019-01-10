Leeds Rhinos legend says revamped Headingley stadium will be a world class facility

In its hallowed history, Leeds’ Headingley stadium has been home to some of the most exciting and captivating events in sporting history.

Jamie Peacock, who enjoyed nine highly successful years as a player at Leeds Rhinos, recently returned to the club to form part of the Super League outfit’s commercial team.

His new role will see him both run a Business Club for companies in the city as well as host matchday events at the stadium in a new Emerald suite which affords panoramic views of both the cricket and rugby grounds from each side.

The new banqueting and corporate facilities will be able to host hundreds of guests both for match days and standalone events – and Peacock considers them to be the best in the city.

The last phase of work is underway to redevelop the shared stand between the cricket and rugby stadia and bosses say the finished site will be a world class facility for both venues. The former England Rugby League captain told the Yorkshire Evening Post: “I think it will be one of the premier rooms to host events here in Leeds.

“You can get a very large number of people in here and I think it will be the best place to host any kind of event in Leeds.

“There has been £45m spent on this stadium. You can view an international stadium from either side.

“Leeds as a city is booming. It is the second largest finance centre. We have great technology firms and shopping. But it will be great to have great sporting venues too.

“Leeds United are on the up which is good to see but Leeds Rhinos historically over the last 10-15 years have been one of the great success stories within sport.

“I think it is key now to attract people from outside the city to come into Leeds and watch the Rhinos and have a day of hospitality here as part of your weekend while enjoying the bars and sport.”

Mr Peacock will also be looking to involve the city’s corporate community at a far higher level with the side via a new Business Club.

Headingley Stadium was first constructed in 1890 and has hosted cricket and rugby matches on the site since then.

It has undergone a number of huge revamps over the years, most recently to create the Carnegie Pavillion in the cricket ground and the new South Stand in the rugby ground.

The stadium will host an Ashes test in August, as well as a One Day International between England Pakistan and four matches for the ICC Cricket World Cup.