Leeds Rhinos: Konrad Hurrell admits he needs to be better

TONGAN POWERHOUSE Konrad Hurrell created unwanted history in Leeds Rhinos’ defeat at Hull KR.

It was the first time a Leeds player had ended on the losing side after scoring four tries.

Konrad Hurrell goes over for his second try at Hull KR.

Hurrell’s sensational individual effort was arguably the only positive for Rhinos who crashed to their eighth defeat in 10 Betfred Super League games and remain rooted at the foot of the table.

Hurrell is modest about his own achievements and insists he needs to be better, but has stressed he will stay totally committed to the cause.

His performances – and attitude – have already made the marquee signing, who joined Rhinos in the off-season from Gold Coast Titans, a fans’ favourite.

Of his four-try feat against Rovers, he said: “I guess I was in the right place at the right time to put the ball down.

I wouldn’t say, individually, I am happy with the way I am playing. I have still got a lot of work to do on my D [defence]. Konrad Hurrell

“I didn’t do much apart from run. I wouldn’t say, individually, I am happy with the way I am playing. I have still got a lot of work to do on my D [defence].

“They scored a couple of tries on my side that’s been my focus every week, working on that.”

That is also the way forward for the team, Hurrell reckons.

He added: “We need to look at ourselves individually, work hard and hopefully we will turn it around.

Dave Furner.

“We can’t blame anyone apart from ourselves.

“I still love playing with the boys, I still enjoy it and I still love the club.

“I have come here to enjoy it and to work hard for the boys.

“They gave me an opportunity to come here and play for them and I can’t let them down.

“I want to enjoy myself and the more I enjoy myself the better I play.”

The 45-26 drubbing at Hull KR came a week after Rhinos had beaten Castleford Tigers and Hurrell admitted: “That made it more disappointing, coming off a good win.

“We were on the front foot the week before and got a good win and this was another step back. We will still work hard and we do have faith in ourselves. We have just got to get ourselves sorted. Everyone wants to win, especially at a club like Leeds. They have a good history of winning trophies and there is a bit of pressure on us because of the start we’ve had.

“But at the same time, it is still early days. I know we can’t keep saying that all season, but there is still time for us to get back.

“We can’t try too hard and do too much. Sometimes if you do less it will work for you, rather than trying to solve it yourself.

“You have to work together as a team, but also we have to work hard as individuals at training and do what we need to work on.

“[Coach] Dave Furner has been hammering that into us and we need a bit of mongrel when we come into games.

“We know we can play, it is just the attitude from individuals, from myself and all 17.

“We have to go out and give it all from the start. The last couple of weeks we’ve been ahead of teams and played for 60 minutes and they’ve come back.

“We need to start working from the start whistle to the end whistle.”

Rhinos are enduring their third bad season in four years, the odd one out being 2017 when they finished second in the table and won the Grand Final.

Hurrell insisted he knows understands what the supporters are going through.

“I know it is hard for them,” he said. “The fans are still sticking with us and that’s amazing.

“Most of them live and die for this, but they are still sticking with us, we do need their help and we still need them to have faith in us.”