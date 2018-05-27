Leeds Rhinos: Key talking points from the defeat at Catalans Dragons

LEEDS RHINOS suffered another tough afternoon when they were beaten 33-20 at Catalans Dragons. Here are five talking points.

1: Rhinos are sixth in the Betfred Super League table, but in bottom-four form. They have lost six and drawn one of their last 10 league games, but a reasonable start to the season should keep them out of the Qualifiers. They have a five-point gap and game in hand over ninth-placed Salford Red Devils – with eight rounds remaining in the regular campaign – and three more wins should be enough. Where those victories will come from is another matter.

Jack Walker.

2: In flashes Rhinos have played good rugby and the third quarter of the game in Perpignan was an example as they hit back from 17-4 down to 17-14. If they had taken the lead they would probably have gone on to win, but a couple of chances were missed and Catalans rallied to seal a deserved victory. Rhinos weren’t good enough for 60 of the 80 minutes, but even with all their injuries they are not a bad team. They are a decent one playing badly.

3: It was a tough assignment for Jordan Lilley, called up at half-back for his first Rhinos appearance this year and fourth at any level and he can’t be judged on what happened in the south of France. Half-backs need their forwards to lay a platform, but Leeds don’t have size or power in the pack at the moment. When they did get on top he looked at home, but had no real opportunity to shine.

4: Had Jack Walker stayed down following a try-preventing high tackle, Jodie Broughton would probably have been sin-binned and the result might have been different. That’s a contrasting approach to some teams and while it might not be successful, it’s the right way to play.

5: It wasn’t all bad news. Despite two bad injuries, Rhinos under-19s hit back from 12-0 down to beat Catalans in the curtain-raiser. Coach Rob Burrow has restored a winning culture and there’s some outstanding talent in Leeds’ academy. Watch out for hooker Corey Johnson.