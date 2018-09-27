Leeds Rhinos Jury: Victory against the Wolfpack will be perfect end to shambolic year

Our fans’ panel have their say on Leeds Rhinos’ victory over Halifax and tomorrow’s final game of the season against Toronto Wolfpack.

ADAM ANDERSON

Halifax's Steve Tyrer celebrates his try against Leeds.

A good win against Halifax at the weekend almost certainly secured us a place in Super League next season. It would take a lot for Toronto to put us into that Million Pound game now.

I am hoping that we can get the win against Toronto Wolfpack tomorrow and finish on a high.

It’s the ending of what has been a poor season for us and a win would be a great way to send out the lads that are leaving.

I am still expecting a lot of changes in the post season, however I don’t think we will lose any of the experienced players because they’d have been announced as leaving by now and would be getting a good send off tomorrow.

Brad Dwyer.

There has been plenty of rumours going round with a deal for Shaun Fensom seemingly all but done.

I am hoping that we can bring some good experience into our pack and Sebastine Ikahihifo from Huddersfield has apparently become available. He’s exactly the type of signing I’d expect us to be making for next season.

DIANNE HALL

Well unless we have a disaster against Toronto tomorrow, we will thankfully have survived what has been a shambolic season by our standards and retained our Super League status.

I cannot believe I am writing this, but I will be glad when this season is over!

On Sunday to be level at the break against Halifax was not what I expected.

We allowed ourselves to be drawn into their spoiling tactics. However, whatever was said at half-time worked and we came out after the interval all guns blazing and I think that our fitness told in the end. My man of the match was Brad Dwyer.

Halifax are a well-run team with a great little stadium, that puts a couple of Super League grounds to shame.

The compact stadium made for a great atmosphere, especially with the home fans singing “Twist And Shout” throughout the game.

By the end of the match we were all joining in too. Let’s hope that the Wolfpack don’t come to spoil our end-of-season party tomorrow and make it a Hard Day’s Night!

CHRISTINE HALL

What an interesting weekend it was in the Super-8s Qualifiers. Three Super League teams lost to Championship opposition and even though Leeds Rhinos now have 10 points they are still not statistically safe!

Apart from Widnes and Halifax every other team has a chance of playing in Super League next season depending on this weekend’s results.

Rhinos beat Halifax quite comfortably in the end but it didn’t look as though it would be that easy when the teams were tied at half-time.

Halifax put up a good fight in the first half and defended well. However the Rhinos’ superior fitness told in the second half and they ran away with the game. Toronto are visiting Emerald Headingley tomorrow night for a game that they need to win to have an opportunity to enter Super League next season. Leeds Rhinos supporters are hoping for an 80-minute performance to end the season. This should lead to an entertaining game.

Tomorrow night will also be an opportunity to say goodbye to Joel Moon and Ryan Hall and thank them for everything they have done for Leeds Rhinos.

IAN SHARP

With the Championship sides looking for a clean sweep last weekend, surely we would not be the fourth Super League team to get rolled over?

Seven minutes in we looked like we were on the way to a good score, but – and it seems this word has come up time after time this year – we took our foot off the gas and let a part-time team dictate the play in the rest of the first half.

And they were more than worthy of being level at half-time.

Too sloppy, missing tackles and our last play kicking was abysmal. I’ve no idea what Richie Myler thinks sometimes.

In the second 40 minutes, Brad Dwyer took the game by the scruff of the neck and brought us back to life, scoring two great tries and moving the pack about like a good hooker should.

In the end it was a convincing win, but still worryingly we seem to get put to the sword too easily. Let’s hope tomorrow night is going to be party time and we can send Ryan Hall and Joel Moon off in proper Leeds style, which is just what they and the long suffering fans deserve after this year.

MATT FOWLER

Another win and barring a 30 plus defeat against Toronto, safety is in sight.

It has been a long season and the first half against Halifax shows the size of the task that is needed during the off season.

Apart from the full-back position and the hooking role we pretty much need to strengthen everywhere else.

That may be strengthening and improving the skill set of the people we have, but there is no doubt we need an influx of some quality.

With the Academy team doing so well the foundations of the club should always be built from within, however, it is clear some big name leaders and those who can manage a game are required. Money needs to be spent to add to the brilliant job Rob Burrow and the staff are doing at academy level. Good luck in the Grand Final.

We finally reach our last game this week and say farewell to another legend of our club. Ryan Hall will be a huge miss for us but I wish him all the best in the NRL.

I have no doubt he will be a huge success.

GRAHAM POULTER

The first quarter of the game at The Shay belonged entirely to Leeds Rhinos, who should have scored more than their one try in the first half with the amount of pressure they put on Halifax.

In the second quarter of the first half Leeds produced nothing at all of a threat in an attacking sense to hurt Halifax.

To say that Richie Myler has international caps under his belt, yet again he produced nothing apart from his try.

For me, he is not the long term answer as he lacks pace, doesn’t score enough tries and offers little as an attacking threat. Yes he’s pretty high in the try assist column, but he does nothing against a top side never mind against a Championship side.

Leeds put in a non-performance in the first half, they are very ordinary and are far from being extraordinary.

The second half was much better from Leeds, my goodness it just had to be after the dire first half.

Surely Leeds will have enough to beat Toronto Wolfpack tomorrow night, then again you just do not know what this team is going to produce week on week.

They will either be ordinary or exceptionally ordinary!