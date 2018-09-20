Leeds Rhinos Jury: Safety in touching distance – but don’t underestimate Fax at home

Our fans’ panel look back on Leeds Rhinos’ victory over Salford and ahead to the trip to Halifax on Sunday

ADAM ANDERSON

Salford Red Devils coach, Ian Watson.

A very tough and gutsy win against Salford Red Devils last weekend was exactly what we needed to see where we are right now.

We are now within reach of safety which potentially will be confirmed this weekend after the game against Halifax.

We still have a long way to go within retention and recruitment for 2019 but I assume that announcements will be made when safety is confirmed.

Halifax, on their own ground, won’t be a pushover though on Sunday.

Referee James Child.

They’ve reached the middle-eights on merit and have proven tough for a number of teams already this season.

Halifax are expecting a huge crowd for the game and I’m looking forward to it.

A shout out must go to the women’s team who clinched the league leaders’ trophy to go along with their Challenge Cup victory.

They’ve proven to be a massive success in their inaugural year and, hopefully, can go on and reach the Super League Grand Final.

DIANNE HALL

Nearly there. One more win should see us arrive safely back in the land of milk and honey.

Another nervy game but we have the added bonus, I think, of two relatively easier games to finish off with.

The defence was much improved, though we still seem to struggle to keep hold of a lead, no matter how slender.

I think that the right-wing partnership of Jimmy Keinhorst and Tom Briscoe is working, despite having a shaky start.

In fact, all of the tries came from that partnership.

There were a few uncalled for sour grapes from Ian Watson afterwards but it was nice to be on the right side of a closely fought contest for once this season.

On to Halifax on Sunday afternoon. A bit of an unknown quantity to me but I think our fitness should be enough to see us through.

If our aim is to finish top, we must put our strongest team out and not be complacent against Fax and Toronto.

At least no-one will be in this position next season with the recent restructuring!

CHRISTINE KIDD

It was good to be back at Emerald Headingley on a Friday. It was a great result, especially against Salford who had up to that point won all their games in the Qualifiers.

It was another nervy game with both teams making mistakes. A close finish was nothing new but this time Leeds Rhinos were the winning side.

The Rhinos defence was good again but at times they looked bereft of ideas in attack.

At the EGM on Friday it was no surprise that automatic promotion and relegation was the winner. Time will tell as to whether this was the correct decision or not. I think the Super-8s had to go but I’m not sure this is the solution.

A Sunday-afternoon trip to Halifax is next on the cards for Leeds Rhinos.

This should be another victory for Leeds as Halifax have yet to win any game in the Qualifiers.

They have, however, played very well at times and I’m sure they would love their first win to be against Leeds Rhinos.

Two more points on Sunday should make Leeds Rhinos’ survival in Super League all but certain.

MATT FOWLER

Another solid defensive effort. That is two games in a row now and although not a pretty game to watch you can see the fight in the boys.

For large parts of the game I thought we were in control and then we would implode with a really stupid play. Some of our last-tackle options were poor and that is something that will need addressing in the off season. Game management has been a real issue for us.

On the plus side we are probably one win away from securing our Super League future and Halifax away should provide us with that win. I have a feeling there will be strong travelling support for the team. The supporters deserve to see the team produce an 80-minute performance. It feels like the longest season in history with little to cheer but I am hoping Sunday will provide some much-needed relief.

It’s the start of a new, brighter future for the game with announcement of the, not so new, structure change for 2019. The Super League chairmen have got their way, and the money, so it’s time to make some progress. It’s in their hands now with no excuses.

IAN SHARP

At least last week we managed to snatch a win from the jaws of defeat and it felt damn good to be on the other end of it. We have been on the wrong end of too many this year.

A big positive, for me, was the performance of Tom Briscoe.

I thought he was excellent on Friday night. He gets some stick at times, but he knows where the try line is and it was a great finish for his second and our crucial try.

We might not be yet 100 per cent safe but a win away at Halifax on Sunday will make next Friday’s visit of the Wolfpack a party night.

But let’s not take Fax lightly.

They have a big pack and will be looking to sign off the ‘eights’ with a home win for their supporters. Be aware guys; it’s not done yet.

I thought [referee] James Child managed to ruin a perfectly poor game last week!

GRAHAM POULTER

The win against Salford Red Devils was Leeds Rhinos’ reward for the defensive effort they put in.

Their defensive effort was a result of the hard work that the players have being putting in on the training field.

It’s at the other end of the pitch where Leeds are lacking; their inability to keep hold of the ball when in good positions is costing them tries.

The game was never going to be a ‘good watch’; it was all about winning the game and Leeds managed it by a narrow margin, instead of losing by a narrow margin which has happened on numerous occasions this season.

The team will have a very different look to it next season. Quite a few of the players don’t deserve to wear the shirt. I won’t embarrass them by naming names; they know who they are.

So now on to Leeds’ penultimate game of the season, away to Halifax on Sunday. This will be like a final to Halifax and they will throw everything at us.

We should have enough to beat them, though. Let’s hope the players’ attitude and desire is as good as Halifax’s will be.