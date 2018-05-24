Leeds Rhinos Jury: Rhinos looked ‘tired and defeated’ – before they even ‘get started’

Our YEP Jury look back on Leeds Rhinos’ display at the Magic Weekend against Castleford Tigers.

CHRISTINE KIDD

Another good weekend in Newcastle, another Magic Weekend defeat for Leeds Rhinos.

The Rhinos often look tired and defeated before they start and never seem to get to the position where they believe they can win games. This is very hard to watch after the great success that the Rhinos have enjoyed since 2004. The team is once again in transition after losing Danny McGuire and Rob Burrow last year.

We also have two 19-year-old forwards who have played more continuous first-team games than maybe they should have at this time in their careers.

It was great to see Mikolaj Oledzki score and celebrate his first Super League try. It didn’t matter to him that the game was already lost.

Danny McGuire.

Losing Kallum Watkins for the rest of the season is a big blow, although it’s good to see Jimmy Keinhorst recalled from his loan spell at Widnes.

It is never easy playing Catalan at home and they are just beginning to get their act together. Who knows what the Rhinos team will look like but I’m sure they will all do their best.

DIANNE HALL

It says something about our first-half performance when the biggest cheer at the start of the second half was for a large chap in underpants out running the stewards!

There wasn’t much else to get excited about. We were full of hope, a couple of our big guns back and Castleford missing a few. The scene was set for our first league victory over Cas for a while.

How wrong could we be? Castleford had other ideas and rarely put a foot wrong. They showed how the game can and should be played with missing personnel. Our pack was too light and inexperienced and unforced errors cost us a mountain of possession. There were fewer penalties given away, but those that were shouldn’t have been. We are lacking confidence, leadership and game management to adapt when things start going against us.

The one saving grace was not being nilled. However, the loss pales into insignificance with four more injuries picked up by key players.

Catalans next, who, with a win and their big pack, will be relishing our visit.

MATT FOWLER

Brian McDermott used the word “soft” to describe the performance at the weekend and I think he is being polite.

It was a difficult watch and we are clearly missing troops that are affecting our ability to get a foothold in games.

I have no real issue with that, we are doing it tough, but what upset me most was the unforced errors.

Whether you are a busted team or not, doing the basics right in a game is of paramount importance. We looked like we had not played together at all and almost resigned to our fate in the game. That hurts fans the most.

I don’t know the players personally but I am sure that game hurt. Injuries have only intensified after the game so now the club has a choice, batten down the hatches and find some fight or write off our top-four hopes.

I am pretty sure I know what the players and coaches will want to do.

History tells you this team seems to thrive on adversity. Well here we go again. I’m backing the players to respond. I’m backing our chance to make the top-four because history shows it’s possible.

ADAM ANDERSON

It was a very disappointing day once again for Leeds Rhinos supporters at the Magic Weekend.

Not only did we lose the game, we had three injuries which could prove costly in the coming weeks.

The more serious was Kallum Watkins, who will be out for the remainder of the 2018 season.

It’s a bitter blow for Leeds and England.

Youngster Jack Walker got another injury which could keep him out for a few weeks, as well as hooker Matt Parcell, who picked up a shoulder injury during the game.

We have a number of tough games coming up against the chasing pack, especially the two games against Catalans Dragons.

Losing these could really pull us into yet another dogfight to stay in the top-eight.

I hope that we have some good news coming from the club very soon as we are all curious about our squad, especially with the recent out-of-contract situation.

Rumours of Canterbury Bulldogs’ interest in Joel Moon makes things more difficult too.

IAN SHARP

Passionate, skilful, determined – and that was just Paul McShane.

He is yet another ‘face-doesn’t-fit-with-Mac’ player who has come back to haunt us from the past year.

I am taking this week to ask [CEO] Mr Hetherington this: what is going on with my club? We have a team that looks uncoached, not drilled in any set plays, or structured ideas; they lack grit and have no belief – it seems to me – in the coaching team.

In the post-match we were told there was a ‘lack of big blokes’, so why was Keith Galloway not replaced?

We have got an ageing pack, that is now being ‘shown up’ and is making no line breaks. We need a refresh of the second-row as soon as possible as well.

They have given their all over the years, but, like us all, Father Time has caught up.

I do wonder why I bothered renewing my season ticket this year, and I am not the only one saying it.

If you don’t get your hand in the coffers, our shiny new stadium will be like Huddersfield – looks good but empty!

GRAHAM POULTER

Leeds are just going from one disaster to another. Diabolical, dreadful, embarrassing, pitiful and woeful are the words that summed up Leeds’ non-performance against Castleford.

Leeds were mauled by the Tigers and ended the game just about breathing after being torn apart. Where was the desire, fight, passion and pride in wearing the shirt?

Come on fellas, stand up and be counted and start to take responsibility in your performances, because, if you keep up this rubbish that you’re dishing up, you’ll end being in the middle-eights – because, at the moment, you’re miles off the top-four. Yes, we have injuries and suspensions, most of which are due to technique. And yet again, game after game, it’s the same old habit of the giving away of stupid penalties.

It’s boring and tedious; sort it out fellas. Catalans away on Saturday will be another tough game for us. I fear that it will be another loss for us mainly because I don’t see any creativity or imagination in our play and they don’t look as fit as they should be, which probably tells you why they don’t give an 80-minute performance.