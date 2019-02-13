Leeds Rhinos Jury: Dave Furner’s men show glimpses of promise but need to be more disciplined

Our fans’ panel have their say on Leeds Rhinos’ 34-16 defeat at Wigan Warriors and ahead to Sunday’s clash at Salford Red Devils.

ANDREW SUTCLIFFE

Jack Walker looks for the pass as he is held by the Wigan defence.

There was a definite improvement from Leeds Rhinos in their defeat at Wigan. I doubt many would have thought a win was likely, but seeing a glimmer of hope for the rest of the season was positive.

A fast and ferocious start coupled with some appalling errors by the officials could have seen us still in the lead by half-time. These decisions by the referee and linesman appeared to take the wind from our sails and Wigan’s 10-point lead looked generous.

We battled in the second half without any luck, individual errors and some mistimed passes cost us chances to keep any pressure on the Wigan line. I thought the scoreline flattered them in the end.

Highlights though were seeing an ex-employee of these parts put firmly in his place by Mr Hurrell!

It’s evident that the team will click the more they play together.

On to yet another trip over the Pennines this week to Salford and as things stand it’s top versus bottom! Time to start winning and showing what we are capable of.

LUKE CROSSFIELD

We got a much-improved performance on Friday night and let’s be realistic, who expected to get any points from the first two games?

I could see that Richie Myler was trying to put Tom Davies under more pressure after Ash Handley’s try early doors, however kicking it out on the full twice was criminal.

We let ourselves down with some poor execution in attack and very soft defending especially when Joe Bullock dived over.

Brett Ferres had a very good game and I am hoping the try he scored is a sign of things to come.

I see that Salford have risen up to the top of the league after winning their opening two games.

Jackson Hastings is the lynchpin for them which I witnessed to devastating effect last season on his debut.

If we are going to start to improve from last season we need to win at places at Salford.

The lads really need to focus on the last 20 minutes of the first half unlike the past two weeks to have any chance of winning the game.

OLIVER HAWKHEAD

It was a better performance this week. In the first 20 minutes we looked a different team compared to last week and could easily have been 12-0 up early on.

We need to be taking these early opportunities if we want to cause teams problems going forward this season. Last week it was the incident that got Jack Hughes sin-binned and this week it was the pass by Konrad Hurrell that was ‘just’ in front of Ash Handley.

We also need to work on the last tackle, both with and without the ball. Offensively, we don’t pose any kicking threat and defensively we could not handle grubbers into the in-goal.

I don’t know if Kallum Watkins is back to full fitness or if he just needs game time, but someone with his pace should be able to keep up and support Tui Lolohea on an interception.

Although we conceded more points, it still feels like a step in the right direction.

Hopefully it can all come together on Sunday against a Salford team not to be underestimated, with the quality of Robert Lui and Jackson Hastings in the halves.

THOMAS LAWRENCE

It just seemed like one of those nights for Leeds where it wasn’t meant to be. In the first half Wigan had the bounce of the ball and all of the calls went their way.

In the second half Leeds couldn’t make anything stick. I’d say that the scoreline flattered Wigan in the end after Zak Hardaker put Liam Farrell in with a pass about as forward as that of Trent Merrin to Jack Walker in the first half. Nonetheless, the talent of players like George Williams cannot be denied and Leeds must learn to defend players of that standard.

We are yet to see anywhere near the best of Tui Lolohea, but Merrin is starting to show signs and Konrad Hurrell already looks like our new Tonie Carroll (as my friend John says) and will continue to get even better as the season progresses.

Despite his try I think we’re yet to see Kallum Watkins back to anywhere near his best, presumably that’s down to fitness and injury recovery, but Brett Ferres put in his best performance for a while which will do him and the team lots of good.

I guess we just have to get up and go again at Salford this Sunday.

KATIE BURROWS

It wasn’t quite the result or scoreline we wanted, but there was definitely an improvement on the previous week and a lot more positives to take from Friday’s clash against Wigan.

I thought the first quarter was very fast paced and we looked promising at times, but once again silly penalties and a lot of dropped ball allowed the opposition to gain the field position which led to multiple tries.

The main message for the team for Sunday would be to not panic!

We threw the ball away on the second or third tackle far too often last week, meaning we lost possession very easily and then found ourselves having to defend for long spells.

I’m feeling fairly positive about this week’s trip to Salford Red Devils; if we can improve our discipline and our set completion, we should be very capable of scoring more tries, and I don’t see why we can’t come away with the two points.

Salford have started strongly this year, but we have a good record against them and, with St Helens away being our next fixture, it’s a bit of a must-win game.

TIM NUTTALL

The score had a slightly flattering look to it, as I felt we challenged Wigan for decent periods.

I thought we were on the end of a couple of tough calls; Liam Farrell was not picked up for the knock-on the play before Ben Flower scored and also Trent Merrin’s off-load to Jack Walker, that looked harsh on the replays.

If we want to control games for larger parts we need to be more disciplined in defence and not give away cheap metres by missing tackles and giving away penalties.

In attack we need to try and execute our final tackle plays far better, we are letting teams off the hook with poor kicking choices.

I don’t feel it is all doom and gloom, we have to travel to Salford on Sunday with a positive mindset and look to improve again on what we did on Friday. Salford have started well, so will be tough.

In Jackson Hastings, they have a genuine match winner and our goal line organisation will be tested.

Finally, all the best to Brett Delaney, an absolute warrior for us.