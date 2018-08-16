Leeds Rhinos Jury: Confidence-boosting win takes Leeds a step closer to survival

Our fans’ panel look back on Leeds Rhinos’ victory over Toulouse and ahead to the trip to London Broncos.

DIANNE HALL

With one step nearer Super League survival, that win over Toulouse also gave us some much-needed confidence and momentum, marred only by the injury to Ryan Hall.

I had hoped that our superior fitness would be the key and, in the end, it was, but not before Toulouse gave us a scare going into the break!

The final score did not reflect the spirited fight that Toulouse put up and it was only our dogged defence, which has been missing of late, that kept them to one score in the second half.

Although I was sceptical when I saw the team selection, it paid off and there were some good, strong performances from Brad Dwyer, Richie Myler and Nathaniel Peteru.

London next and a Sunday afternoon fixture. This will probably have a bearing on our away following but I’m sure that the fans that make the long trip will get behind the boys.

It’s another must-win game, now without the suspended Dom Crosby. Fingers crossed we will have a few bodies back. The future is looking brighter with the signing of half-back Callum McLelland.

ADAM ANDERSON

We got off to the start that we needed in the qualifiers with a win versus Toulouse.

It was a tough first half but fitness proved pivotal with Toulouse getting tired in the second half.

Hopefully we will keep it going against London Broncos on Sunday.

This will be a very tough game with injuries and suspensions coming thick and fast for us, especially the season-ending one for Ryan Hall.

Dom Crosby being banned for two matches is also a blow with our pack selection options getting shorter every week.

The signing of Callum McLelland is a massive step forward for Leeds in the half-back positions.

This lad is rated highly by Castleford Tigers coach Daryl Powell – one team we beat for his signature.

This is one for the future, for sure.

It was interesting to hear on Sky Sports that Anthony Griffin, the ex-Penrith Panthers coach, could be at Leeds in 2019.

It’s still speculation but pundit Phil Clarke seemed adamant it is happening.

CHRISTINE KIDD

Last Saturday afternoon’s victory over Toulouse was a relief to most Leeds Rhinos supporters.

The two points was all that mattered in the end. Performances will have to improve over the next few weeks, however, for the Rhinos to be sure of staying a Super League Club in 2019. There were signs during the game that things are slowly moving in the right direction but both defence and attack still need some work.

It was good to see Anthony Mullally back on the field but he has once again been cautioned for raising his knees in the tackle and Dom Crosby is looking at a two-match ban.

For the game against London Broncos on Sunday the Rhinos will have to move to another level or they may end up on the losing side.

Stevie Ward should be back for this game but what disappointing news for Ryan Hall.

The Qualifiers are already looking interesting after just one game. Any slip-ups could be costly.

Let’s hope that Leeds have four points on the board before the break for the Challenge Cup final next weekend.

IAN SHARP

One down and six to go, in the ‘eights’ and we got off to a good start, one of the best points totals we have had all season.

Let’s hope that this win gives us some confidence going forward in this seven-game competition.

We seemed to take our foot off the gas towards the end of that first half and gave Toulouse a way back in to the game, which was a bit worrying with how we have been playing this year; whatever was said in the sheds at half-time seemed to work.

Yes, we are not great this season and it’s been one to forget but over 10,000 at HQ showed just how committed some of us fans are to the cause and are behind the players and new coaching team.

Ryan Hall hobbling off is a worry as he as been a rock this year, but in the plus column there was another good game by Brad Dwyer.

London will offer some resistance this weekend, but two points should be ours for the taking.

I was saddened to hear about a fellow fan passing away before last week’s game. Let’s hope Raymond Greenfield is ‘Marching on Together’.

GRAHAM POULTER

The first half was pretty even and if the chances created by Toulouse had stuck then maybe Leeds’ heads would have dropped and shattered their brittle confidence even more than it already is.

The performance from Leeds was better than recent displays, but they produced only in patches and it doesn’t give us fans any confidence at all in the upcoming fixtures, where Leeds will have to perform much better than in patches.

The next game is on Sunday away to London Broncos.

And I really fancy them to turn us over as they, along with the rest of the teams, will be looking to beat us.

So Leeds will have to be on their guard and concentrate 100 per cent for the entirety of the game.

And they will have to be much better in defence as a team, because a better team than Toulouse last week would have punished us for our lapses in concentration.

Leeds have conceded far too many extremely soft tries this season, so come on fellas, buck your ideas up and do the jobs that have been designated to you!

MATT FOWLER

Victory is everything in these Qualifiers games and we – thankfully – banked one on Saturday.

Toulouse were strong for 60 minutes but the tense nature of the game meant they fell away towards the end. I’m hopeful the other Championship teams will do the same. Some of our players have not been up to standard this season but one player you can’t accuse of that is Brad Dwyer, who produced another excellent display.

It looks like the injury nightmare will not clear up at all this season.

We will have to do it tough and, no doubt, we will get some players back this week but lose some others. It’s the nature of the beast and we should be used to it by now. This week, it’s a trip to London and a game on their plastic pitch; given that we train on one, we still tend to find these notoriously hard to excel on.

London looked solid and enterprising with the ball last week against Widnes and I expect another nervy affair.

Another victory should ease our fears and we can kick on and find some form, and at least one 80-minute display.