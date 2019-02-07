Leeds Rhinos’ Jack Ormondroyd relishing return to Featherstone Rovers

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have resigned Jack Ormondroyd who left them at the end of the 2016 season to join Leeds Rhinos.

The giant prop made only 14 appearances for Rhinos and spent the end of last year on loan at York City Knights as well as having a dual-registration stint with Rovers.

”It’s good to be somewhere where I can really be part of it and get some consistency,” he said.

“My best season was my final year at Featherstone, so now I want to get back to that.”

He added: “The squad’s looking really good for this season and I’ve really enjoyed working with Ryan and going through things individually with him.

“Now I just want to get stuck in. I think we’ll do really well this season.”

The 27-year-old prop has made 76 appearances for Featherstone and is three matches away from a century of professional appearances at competitive senior level.

Rovers coach Ryan Carr said: “It’s good to have Jack here. We really love having him and he’s played a lot of footy for us.

“He’s really familiar with the club and the team, and the boys love playing with him.

“He’ll be a really good asset for us to have now and I’m looking forward to working with him more and more.”

He added: “He’s a great guy, that’s why I’m really stoked he’s going to be here on a regular basis now.

“He wants to learn and get better and then it’s also good to bring his experience from elsewhere into the group, so it goes two ways and I’ve really enjoyed working with him.”