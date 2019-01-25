Leeds Rhinos in good shape says star man Trent Merrin

STAR RECRUIT Trent Merrin insists Leeds Rhinos are in a “great position” with eight days to go until their Betfred Super League opener at Warrington Wolves.

The former Australia and New South Wales packman is Rhinos’ second marquee signing, after Tongan centre Konrad Hurrell.

Trent Merrin.

He arrived in Leeds in December and made his first appearance when Rhinos lost 26-24 to Castleford Tigers in Kallum Watkins’ testimonial game last weekend.

Merrin, Hurrell and Leeds’ third import Tui Lolohea are part of a rebuilding process under new coach Dave Furner and the 29-year-old, signed from Penrith Panthers, conceded it will take time for new combinations to gel.

But speaking at yesterday’s Betfred Super League launch, at Old Trafford, Merrin insisted: “Obviously we are going to continue to grow and come together as a unit throughout the year, but we are in a great position now.”

He stressed: “We have had a great pre-season, Dave has brought in some great things with his coaching and we are all on board with it all.

“I think it’s all about coming together now. We had a great hit out last weekend and that trial had everything you want in a trial.

“You learn a lot from losing and you learn a lot from winning and we’re looking forward to the season starting.”

After kicking off away to joint-favourites Warrington Wolves, Rhinos then visit champions Wigan Warriors and – following a trip to Salford Red Devils – are on the road again at last year’s league leaders St Helens.

Rhinos will have faced the top-three in the title betting in their opening four games, all away and Merrin predicted: “It is going to be a tough challenge, but it is something I am really looking forward to.

“It is most important we get a good start, especially with the quality of teams we are coming up against.

“If we can set a standard there it will set us up for consistency throughout the year. You always want to get off to a good start and get confidence under your belt and take it through the season.

“It is going to be a massive challenge, but they are the games you want to play in.”

The competition sponsors have Rhinos as 8/1 fourth-favourites to win the Grand Final and Merrin is a 25/1 shot to be named Steve Prescott Man of Steel. The Aussie reckons Rhinos’ big squad will be crucial to their chances of getting back among the contenders this season.

Leeds have 36 players training full-time and Merrin said: “That’s important, especially when you play 40 games in a year! You need a deep squad and it is all class too. The players we’ve opposed against at training are definitely playing for positions and that’s what you want.

“You want competition and you want players on their toes. We are geared up for a big season. It does take time for a team to come together, especially with players coming in from the outside, but we are all here for a main goal – we want to win.

“We are working really hard and when you put pride and passion into that jersey, which we all do, it will come quicker than we expect.”