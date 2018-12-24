Leeds Rhinos: Furner relishing his first game in charge of Rhinos

BOXING DAY will mark the start of a new era for Leeds Rhinos on and off the field.

David Furner will make his debut as Leeds coach in the annual Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge against Wakefield Trinity.

James Donaldson.

It will also be the first time Emerald Headingley’s new two-tier South Stand has been fully open for a Rhinos game.

Furner is Leeds’ eighth head coach of the Super League era, which began in 1996, after Dean Bell, Graham Murray, Dean Lance, Daryl Powell, Tony Smith, Brian McClennan and Brian McDermott.

Rhinos are his first head coaching appointment since a four year spell at NRL club Canberra Raiders, which ended in 2013.

The 47-year-old Aussie, who played for Rhinos in 2003 and 2004, is keen to see what progress has been made since training began on November 12.

“We’ve had a short pre-season, five weeks and I am excited to see some improvements there and I am excited for the game itself,” he said.

“There’ll be a very good crowd and being back at the stadium, with our fans, excites me. The stadium when it is fully completed, I think, will be an intimidating arena, but the South Standers are always the ones with the voice so it is pretty exciting.”

Furner will use 19 players this week, including new signing Tui Lolohea and trialist James Donaldson.

Players carrying slight knocks and those who featured for England academy in this month’s Test series against Australian Schoolboys have not been selected.

“The main point is we are looking for improvements and for me it is chance to see some players I haven’t seen before,” Furner added.

“I have seen them on the training pitch, but it will be good to have a look at them on the field. The players are keen, Wakefield are a good team, they have been a very consistent team and it is a good chance to see where the team is at and what improvements we need from that game.

“The players have really bought into what sort of team we want to be, in attack and defence. Am I happy so far? I am happy with the way the players are diving into what I have asked them to do and their commitment to each other and to the team is very good.

“This five weeks has just been [about] getting to know the character of the team and the players.”

Furner insisted he won’t waste time worrying about the risk of new injuries on Boxing Day.

The Christmas fixture has claimed some high-profile victims over the years, including Wakefield’s Tyler Randell last year, but Furner said: “Any game is the same.

“You don’t want them [injuries] in round one, two or three either, but that’s all part of it.

“We are trying to prepare the players for the start of the season and it is a necessary evil, having some trial games.”