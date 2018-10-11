Leeds Rhinos: Furner formulating pre-season plans ahead of November arrival

NEW LEEDS Rhinos coach Dave Furner will arrive at the club next month, but has already begun work.

Furner, who played for Rhinos in 2003 and 2004 and was a member of their first Grand Final-winning team, is due in Leeds before pre-season training begins next month.

Leeds Rhinos chief executive, Gary Hetherington. Picture: James Hardisty.

The Australian has now left his role as assistant-coach at South Sydney Rabbitohs and Rhinos chief executive Gary Hetherington said: “We don’t have a date yet, but he will be here in early to mid-November.

“He is aiming to be here before the start of pre-season. He is up and running now and very much involved in it all.”

Rhinos’ players are now on their close-season break. Hetherington added: “We will have a longer pre-season than we’ve ever had before with very few players in international teams and finishing the season early. The players typically get about five weeks off.”

Rhinos have yet to announce any signings since their 2018 season finished 13 days ago, but Hetherington pledged: “There’s plenty going on behind the scenes.

“That is bubbling away nicely and obviously when we have got something to announce we will get it out there, hopefully in the not too distant future.

“It’s impossible to put specific times or dates on things, but when things unfold we will be announcing it.

“We won’t be keeping anything locked away.”