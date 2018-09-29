Leeds Rhinos: Fuming Sinfield promises changes as fallen champions Leeds lose to Toronto

Have your say

“WE WEREN’T good enough and we haven’t been all year”.

This was director of rugby Kevin Sinfield’s stark assessment after Leeds Rhinos’ dismal season ended in defeat last night.

Former Leeds youngster Nick Rawsthorne scores a try against his old club.

Rhinos secured their Betfred Super League status for 2019, but were beaten 17-16 by visitors Toronto Wolfpack.

A win would have secured top spot in the Qualifiers, but Leeds twice let the lead slip and were sunk by a late drop goal.

A clearly angry Sinfield made no effort to hide his frustration.

He said: “It was hugely disappointing, it probably sums up our year.

Nathaniel Peteru

“We survived and that’s the biggest positive to come out of it. It’s pretty clear we need to make some changes.

“That isn’t as easy as it sounds, but we’ll do our best to do that.”

Sinfield said last night’s defeat “sums up where we’re at”

He added: “If you drop that much ball and miss that many tackles and give that many penalties away you don’t give yourselves a chance to win a game like that.

“We weren’t good enough and we haven’t been good enough all year if truth be known. We’ll have to do something about it.”

Proud Toronto coach, Paul Rowley, said: “Today is a memorable day and the biggest victory of our short existence. It’s monumental. We’re all Widnes fans now on Sunday – but whatever happens, we will be ready to play again next weekend.”