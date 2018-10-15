Leeds Rhinos: Forward Thompson decides on Hull return

BACK-ROWER Jordan Thompson has become the eighth departure from Leeds Rhinos’ 2018 squad.

Thompson played six games for Rhinos after joining them from Leigh Centurions in July on a short-term deal.

Others who featured for Leeds this year and are no longer in the squad include Sydney Roosters-bound Ryan Hall; Joel Moon, who has returned to Australia; Brett Delaney – now working for Rhinos’ foundation and set to play on at a lower division club – and Hull KR signing Jimmy Keinhorst.

Keith Galloway retired from top-level rugby in February and Josh Jordan-Roberts joined York City Knights three months ago, neither of them having made an appearance this year. In addition, Jordan Lilley will spend next season on loan at Bradford Bulls.

Thompson, 27, from Normanton, began his career with Castleford Tigers and played for Hull from 2014-2017 before joining Leigh a year ago.

He has signed a two-year contract and said: “It’s good to be back, it really is like coming home for me and I’m determined to go one step further than I did when I was last here. I have some unfinished business here so I’m looking forward to getting stuck in during pre-season.”

He added: “I feel in 2017 I maybe became a bit complacent, so moving away from the club I’ve loved for the past four years to play at Leigh and Leeds really opened my eyes.

“I’ve been playing some good rugby during my time away from the club. I think I’m a better player now than when I left this time last year.

“This club is massive and it’s going places. It was a complete no brainer despite the other options I had.

“The team, the fans, the full set-up, it is everything you want as a player and I can really appreciate that now coming back here.”

Hull coach Lee Radford said: “I’ve watched his games for Leeds and he was really tidy.

“I know Leeds talked about keeping him and there was plenty of other clubs chasing him, so to get him over the line is really pleasing.

“Looking back at last year, with the injuries we had and the amount of games we played, we really missed a player of Jordan’s calibre and versatility.

“He’s a great character who turns up at training with high energy and trains with high energy.”