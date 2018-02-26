Leeds Rhinos: Forward Mullally hoping to make French date

IRELAND INTERNATIONAL front-rower Anthony Mullally is confident of being back in action when Leeds Rhinos play host to Catalans Dragons on Friday.

Mullally missed the World Club Challenge in Melbourne and Rhinos’ Betfred Super League defeat at his hometown club Widnes Vikings two days ago due to a finger injury suffered in the win over Hull KR at Elland Road on February 8.

There were fears he was facing a long lay-off, but he said: “I am good and hopefully I’ll be back in this week.

“The bone came through the skin, but there was no ligament or bone damage so it was just a matter of waiting for that to heal and as soon as that’s right I can crack on.”

Second-rower Carl Ablett – who missed the Widnes game due to a groin problem – also has a chance of featuring this week, but the Rhinos are set to be without German international centre Jimmy Keinhorst.

He suffered a knee problem early in the second half at Select Security Stadium and underwent a scan yesterday. Ryan Hall (tonsillitis) is likely to be out of action for another week, but Tom Briscoe – who also withdrew the day before the game – could come back into contention if his back problem clears up. Ash Golding suffered minor knee damage on Sunday, but is expected to be given the all-clear.