Leeds Rhinos’ forward Mullally banned again for raising knee

LEEDS RHINOS prop Anthony Mullally has been banned for raising a knee in a tackle – in his comeback game following a two-match suspension for similar offences.

Mullally is set to miss Friday’s visit of his former club, Huddersfield Giants, after the Rugby Football League’s match review panel issued a one-game penalty notice for the grade A offence against Leigh Centurions last week. Mullally missed Rhinos’ two previous fixtures through suspension after four incidents of “grade A use of knees” in the win over Widnes Vikings in the previous Ladbrokes Challenge Cup round.

He could opt to contest the penalty notice, but would face a possible two-match ban if his appeal failed. Rhinos were without nine players due to injury against Leigh, including front-rowers Brad Singleton, Mitch Garbutt, Nathaniel Peteru and Jack Ormondroyd and lost Matt Parcell, Carl Ablett and Jimmy Keinhorst during the game.

Parcell could be available this week, but Ablett (calf) and Keinhorst (hamstring) are expected to miss out. Garbutt, who has been sidelined since March due to a knee injury, trained yesterday and could come into contention.

Brough received a two-match penalty notice after being charged with grade B dangerous contact in Giants’ Cup defeat by Catalans Dragons last Thursday. Leigh duo Peter Mata’utia (dangerous throw) and Matty Dawson-Jones (questioning the integrity of a match official) have been charged with grade E offences after being sent-off against Leeds and could be banned for from four to eight games. Castleford Tigers’ Alex Foster was cautioned for “other contrary behaviour” in last Friday’s win at Hull KR.

Other players cautioned were Giants’ Daniel Smith and Sebastine Ikahihifo (both dangerous contact), Leigh’s Ben Reynolds (disputes decision) and Wigan Warriors’ Sam Tomkins (raising knee in tackle).