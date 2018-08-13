Leeds Rhinos forward lands two-game ban - disciplinary round-up

Have your say

Leeds Rhinos prop Dom Crosby has been suspended for two games over incidents in last weekend’s win over Toulouse Olympique.

The recent loan signing from Warrington Wolves was handed a one-match penalty for a grade b high tackle and a similar punishment for use of his forearm/elbow after the game was studied by the Rugby Football League’s match review panel.

He could appeal, but would risk the bans being increased.

A two-game suspension will keep him out of Sunday’s trip to London Broncos in the Betfred Qualifiers, plus the visit of Hull KR on Saturday, September 1.

St Helens will be without forward Luke Thompson for Thursday’s game at Wakefield Trinity.

He received a one-match penalty for grade b ‘other contrary behaviour’ against Huddersfield Giants last week.

The review panel issued cautions to Rhinos’ Richie Myler (tripping) and Anthony Mullally (raising knees in tackle), as well as Toulouse’s Chris Centrone (tripping).

Wakefield Trinity’s Pauli Pauli was cautioned for raising knees in a tackle during the Super-8s win at Hull last Friday.

Other cautions went to Halifax’s Shane Grady (kicking out) and Steve Tyrer (dangerous contact) and Danny Tickle, of Hull KR, for dangerous contact.