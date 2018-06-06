Leeds Rhinos: Fit-again Garbutt gearing up for ‘big-game’ return

LONG-TERM CASUALTY Mitch Garbutt is eyeing up his Leeds Rhinos return.

Injuries have restricted the Australian prop to only two appearances this season, but he is now back in training and hoping to feature against Huddersfield Giants at Emerald Headingley on Friday.

Mitch Garbutt joined supporters against Wakefield in April. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Garbutt damaged a quad muscle in a pre-season game at Featherstone Rovers which kept him out of Rhinos’ opening two Betfred Super League fixtures and the World Club Challenge at his former club Melbourne Storm.

He returned at the end of February, but suffered a knee injury in his second comeback match at home to Hull on March 8. That required surgery and he has been sidelined ever since.

He was told at the time he would be out of action until June and said: “I’ll be available [for Friday], as far as I know.

“I got through training [yesterday] so if I get picked I’ll be playing, hopefully.”

Garbutt described his 13-game lay-off as “frustrating”.

He admitted: “Obviously it’s not real good watching from the sideline.

“The club has been really good, it has just been a frustrating injury, but I feel really good.

“The physios, Andy Barker and Gareth [Robinson], have been really good, so all that side of things I am pretty confident with.”

Garbutt has been working with former Rhinos prop Ian Kirke, who is now a member of the club’s conditioning staff.

“I feel strong,” he said. “Kirkey has been great, he knows his stuff and he had a successful career so he knows how to transfer that stuff on to the field.

“He is walking around with a six-pack and I’m not so it’s a bit embarrassing sometimes, but he has been good and he’s a good fella too so I always listen to him.”

If he gets the all-clear, Garbutt’s return will give Rhinos, who have lost their last three league fixtures, a much-needed boost.

Prop Keith Galloway retired earlier this season and they were without Garbutt’s fellow front-rowers Brad Singleton, Nathaniel Peteru and Jack Ormondroyd for last week’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup win over Leigh Centurions. Anthony Mullally was charged with using his knees in a tackle in that game and has been suspended for Friday.

“I have been really proud of how Mik [Oldezki, Rhinos’ 19-year-old prop] has handled it all, he has been great,” Garbutt said.

“He is a good kid and he wants to learn. He’s not doing anything selfishly, he is doing everything for the team and everything he gets he deserves.

“Cameron Smith has shown what he can do as well and obviously I want to help them when I get back out there.”

Rhinos, who will slip to seventh in the table if Wakefield Trinity beat Wigan Warriors tomorrow, need a win on Friday to maintain their top-four hopes and avoid being dragged towards the middle-eights Qualifiers.

Giants are eighth, four points behind and Garbutt said: “I think they look at the calendar and get excited about playing Leeds.

“They do play well against us regardless of where they are on the ladder so we are ready for a big game. We are a bit adrift at the minute, we are not in panic mode, but we’re not where we want to be.”