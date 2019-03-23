Leeds Rhinos drop pivotal player for Catalans Dragons clash

Have your say

Stand-off Tui Lolohea has been left out of Leeds Rhinos’ side to face Catalans Dragons in France today.

The former New Zealand and Tonga player is ever-present for Rhinos this year, but has not been selected for this afternoon’s game and did not travel to Perpignan with the team yesterday.

Lolohea was named in Rhinos’ initial squad on Thursday.

Cameron Smith, who played stand-off against Wakefield Trinity three weeks ago when Lolohea was at full-back, has been recalled to the traveling group.

Liam Sutcliffe is another option to replace Lolohea.