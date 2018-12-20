Leeds Rhinos: Consistency is the key as Mikolaj Oledzki targets big year

LEEDS RHINOS prop Mikolaj Oledzki has the rugby league world at his feet, but insists that only makes him want to work harder.

The Polish-born youngster became a Betfred Super League regular last season and that form earned him a new four-year contract with Rhinos.

Harry Newman.

He also secured a place on England Knights’ tour to Papua New Guinea, suggesting he is on the fringe of full Test honours, but stressed he won’t be resting on his laurels in 2019.

“Last year was unexpected,” admitted Oledzki who made eight starts to go with 14 appearances off the substitutes’ bench.

“I didn’t expect to play that many games.

“I always said I’d be happy with 10 games, to get a bit of experience, but I think for me the only way is up.

I am looking forward to next year, I feel like I have improved a lot physically and with my rugby as well so I am just looking forward to getting out there and testing myself and trying to improve week by week. Mikolaj Oledzki

“That’s how I like to think about it, I want to progress all the time so this season my aim is to top what I did last year and make my performances better.”

He insisted: “Even though I played 22 games my performances weren’t the best, I wasn’t really consistent.

“I am looking forward to next year, I feel like I have improved a lot physically and with my rugby as well so I am just looking forward to getting out there and testing myself and trying to improve week by week.”

Oledzki celebrated his 20th birthday earlier this month and is no longer the young kid on Rhinos’ block.

Leeds’ academy is beginning to produce some exciting forward prospects and front-rowers Tom Holroyd and Muizz Mustapha both starred for England academy in their recent Test series whitewash of Australian Schoolboys.

Seven Leeds players featured in last Friday’s 18-6 win at Emerald Headingley, a week after six had been involved in a 14-8 success at Leigh.

Academy graduates Harry Newman, Alex Sutcliffe, Dan Waite-Pullan, Holroyd, Owen Trout, Corey Johnson and Tyler Dupree are all in the full-time squad and Oledzki observed: “There’s a lot of very good young lads coming through.

“I think the proof for that is how well they played against Australian Schoolboys.

“It is good for us because it brings more competition into the team, healthy competition and also if there’s a lot of good young players coming through such as Tom Holroyd, Callum McLelland and Harry Newman it helps to build the team for the future.

“Everyone fits in, the young lads are having a dig at training so it is looking very good.”

Oledzki had three weeks off after England Knights duty before beginning pre-season with Leeds.

He admitted the prospect of a game – against Wakefield Trinity in the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge on Boxing Day – has put a spring in the squad’s step after weeks of intense work.

He said: “It is hard to count the days because you wake up, you train, you go to sleep, you wake up, train...

“Pre-season is like a washing machine. It is hard to know what day it is, but it has been really good and all the boys are looking strong and fit.

“The team looks stronger than ever and I think the bond between the lads has built very fast.

“Everyone’s looking forward to getting out there on Boxing Day and testing ourselves out.”