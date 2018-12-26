Leeds Rhinos coach Dave Furner delays debuts of marquee signings ... only as a precaution

LEEDS RHINOS’ marquee signings are expected to be available for the start of Betfred Super League 2019, despite missing today’s clash with Wakefield Trinity.

Prop Trent Merrin was ruled out last Friday because of a hip injury and centre Konrad Hurrell has joined him on the casualty list with a quad problem.

Trent Merrin. PIC: Yorkshire Post Newspapers

Coach David Furner insisted: “It right to be cautious, both players were keen to play but it is the right decision for the team long term.”

Hurrell was in Rhinos’ initial squad which was reduced after their final training session. Of Merrin, Furner revealed: “It [the injury] stopped him running for a week.

“He is back running now, but not with the team – re-hab’ running. He hasn’t been full training for a week and if you can’t do that there is no point looking to play. There is no concern there going into the Castleford trial [on January 20} and the first-round game.”

Meanwhile, trialist back-rower James Donaldson was due to play today. The former Bradford Bulls man has been training with Rhinos after leaving Hull KR at the end of last season. He is hoping to earn a contract and Furner described the Christmas clash as a “really good opportunity for him”.

Konrad Hurrell. PIC: Andrew Cornaga/SWpix.com/PhotosportNZ

Furner said: “He has got an opportunity there for Leeds. His training ethic and what he has brought to the squad has been very impressive.

“All the staff and the players here have been impressed with how he has taken the opportunity he has been given.

“He deserves his opportunity to play [today].”

Furner said no decision has yet been taken on whether Donaldson will be offered a deal.

He added: “We want to get through Boxing Day and then we will reassess a number of things and that is one of them, but he has impressed how he is going at the moment.”

Furner opted not to name any of Rhinos’ England academy players in his Boxing Day squad, but confirmed they will get a chance later in pre-season.

“They’ve been very impressive in training,” he said.

“But they have already played two or three games, for Yorkshire and two Tests.

“I have taken notice of that.”