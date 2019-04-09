Leeds Rhinos’ club and players rally round to support team-mate Merrin

STAR PLAYER Trent Merrin is being given Leeds Rhinos’ full support during the family crisis which prompted his dash back home to Australia, coach Dave Furner says.

Merrin – who joined Rhinos from Penrith Panthers in the off-season on a four-year marquee contract – has been granted compassionate leave following a family bereavement.

Leeds Rhinos head coach, Dave Furner. PIC: Gerard Binks/JPIMedia

He has been booked on a flight back to England next Monday and the club are hopeful he will be available for the Good Friday Betfred Super League game against Huddersfield Giants.

The 29-year-old former Test forward, ever-present so far, will miss Friday’s Coral Challenge Cup sixth-round tie at home to Workington Town, but Furner insisted what matters now is Merrin and his family’s welfare.

“It is not an ideal situation for his partner – Jess – and Trent,” Furner said.

“First and foremost, I know we get caught up with results, but the important thing is his family is first.

“I have spoken to Trent and they have got to organise a few things. He is in contact with me.”

Furner added: “Trent and Jess need to have as much support [as possible] around them. The club is doing a tremendous job of doing that and so are the players. They have been texting Trent and making sure he is okay.”