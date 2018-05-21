Leeds Rhinos: Champions suffer massive blow as skipper Watkins ruled out for season

LEEDS RHINOS captain Kallum Watkins has described his season-ending injury as a “devastating” blow.

Watkins, 27, will be sidelined for around eight months after suffering anterior cruciate ligament (acl) damage against Castleford Tigers three days ago.

Kallum Watkins

The goal-kicking centre will undergo surgery and could be available for the start of the 2019 season if all goes to plan.

Rhinos have recalled centre Jimmy Keinhorst from a loan spell at Widnes Vikings and he is available for Saturday’s game at Catalans Dragons.

“It is just one of those things,” Watkins – who suffered a similar injury to his other knee eight years ago – told the Yorkshire Evening Post.

“I am devastated, but at the same time I have got to go and support the team as best I can off the field.

“It is pretty hard to take, but I have been through it before and I will certainly do my best to get myself right.”

Watkins was hurt in the second half of Rhinos’ 38-10 defeat at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park and underwent a scan yesterday.

The injury will also keep him out of England’s four Test matches against New Zealand this year.

“It is what it is,” he added.

“It was pretty much the same situation as last time, my knee just gave way trying to step.

“I’ve got to deal with it and I’ll do the best I can to get back so no worries there.”

Watkins admitted to hearing a “pop” in the knee.

“When it happened I did think there was something up, but I didn’t think the worst at the time,” he recalled.

“I was even arguing with the doctor to keep me on. I wanted to stay on.”

A date for the operation is likely to be fixed in the next few days.

Of his recovery, Watkins said: “It is up to eight months, depending how the op’ goes and if there’s any more things that needs to be done.

“It is a long process, but one I’ve been through before and I’ll be working hard to get back. I am pretty gutted, which is understandable.

“I want to do a good job for Leeds and we’re not playing too well at the minute. I wanted to get things right and carry on with the season and that’s not going to be the case on the field.

“But off it I’ll be doing my best to lead the side as much as possible. I want this team to be doing well and winning trophies.

“We have got the personnel to do that, it’s just one of those things. I’ve got to lead the side in different ways and help the team as much as possible during the season.

“Hopefully we can get ourselves back to performing. The weekend wasn’t a great result for us, we didn’t perform and we have to hold ourselves accountable for that.

“We know as a team we will get things right.”

As well as captain, Watkins is Rhinos’ goal kicker and main strike weapon.

Their other first-choice centre Liam Sutcliffe is also on the casualty list, with a foot injury.

No update has yet been given on full-back Jack Walker (knee), hooker Matt Parcell (shoulder) and prop Nathaniel Peteru, who were all hurt against Castleford, though early indications are those injuries are not as long-term.

Others occupying Leeds’ treatment room are props Brad Singleton (hand) and Mitch Garbutt (knee) and second-rower Carl Ablett (ankle).

Another prop, Anthony Mullally, has one match still to serve of a two-game ban and back-rower Jamie Jones-Buchanan has been playing despite a knee problem.