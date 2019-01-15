Leeds Rhinos: Cameron Smith keen to utilise his ‘No.6 skills’ this season

IT IS early days, but Leeds Rhinos’ Cameron Smith may be ready to make a name in his own right.

Smith is a specialist back-rower, but stepped in at stand-off in the 60-0 pre-season win at Doncaster two days ago when Callum McLelland was ruled out by a calf injury.

Cameron Smith on the attack against Doncaster.

The 20-year-old scored a try, was involved in four others and kicked eight conversions from 11 attempts, as well as captaining the side for a spell after skipper Brad Singleton went off.

Smith shares his name with the Melbourne Storm and Australia hooker who is regarded as one of the greatest players of the modern era, but is widely regarded as someone who could become a major talent himself – and has now added versatility to his portfolio.

“It was something different,” he said of his role at number six.

“I have played there a couple of times in training so this week I focused on playing stand-off.

Cameron Smith kicks a conversion against Doncaster.

“Obviously Dave [Furner, Rhinos’ new coach] sees I have got a bit of ball-playing in me.

“I really enjoyed it, there was a lot more freedom and a different role in getting the middles in shape and showing what I can do with the ball as well.”

Smith has 17 Super League games to his name, but so far without an opportunity to operate as a ball-player.

“Whenever I’ve had my chance it’s been more trying to be a robust middle, instead of being able to play,” he recalled.

“Hopefully this year I can maybe get a couple of shots at bringing my ball-playing skills to the first team.”

Smith was one of the players who reported in on the first day of pre-season two months ago and, fully-fit and injury free, he reckons he is reaping the rewards.

He insisted: “I am feeling good. This is the heaviest I have been and probably the fittest I’ve been as well.

“I’ve got a good pre-season under my belt and we’re probably training a lot harder than we have done in previous years.”

Having made his debut in 2016, the new season is a big one for Smith who is now too old for the under-19s and knows he needs to establish himself as a first-team regular.

“It is all about building every week now,” he stressed.

“Just build on the 20 games I played last year and hopefully I can get better this year, we will see.”

Rhinos fielded a strong squad at Doncaster, including a number of academy players and youngsters newly-promoted into the full-time group.

Seven Rhinos prospects featured in England academy’s Test series win over Australian Schoolboys last month and Smith said: “There’s a fair few good young players in the team and the future’s looking good for Leeds Rhinos at the minute.

“It is good that this year we’ve had more players training each week, so we get to play 13 on 13. That is building everybody as well, it is nice to see that the boys under me are getting a good shot.

“The numbers in training makes a big difference. Last year, we’d be training on a Monday, for example and we’d struggle to get people training.

“It was more trying to be fit for the next week.

“It is good there’s young kids pushing through and trying to push the senior boys for their spots.”