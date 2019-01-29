Leeds Rhinos: Callum McLelland primed for first-team call to arms

ENGLAND ACADEMY star Callum McLelland is determined to be ready when he gets his Leeds Rhinos first-team call.

McLelland captained Rhinos in his first game for the club when a young side beat Featherstone Rovers 32-28 in both teams’ final pre-season match two days ago.

Tui Lolohea.

The 19-year-old former Castleford Tigers academy stand-off was rested in the third quarter of Sunday’s game and Rhinos’ coaching staff expect him to play a key role in helping Leeds prepare for Saturday’s Betfred Super League opener at Warrington Wolves.

If they avoid injuries in training, Tui Lolohea and Richie Myler will be coach Dave Furner’s half-back pairing in that game, but McLelland has impressed in training and is targeting some senior action this year.

“That’s the aim,” he insisted.

“Any chance I do get I will be ready for it and try and show Dave I can hold my own in that league.”

McLelland has been working closely with Lolohea and Myler during pre-season and reckons that will stand him in good stead. He added: “They are both internationals, they have been there and done it all and it is great to learn off them every single day in training.

“It’s great to train against them, because then I can gauge where I am at, I know where the top is and where I need to get to.”

McLelland will be opposing the first team in 13-on-13 training sessions this week, as he has done throughout the winter, when Rhinos put the final touches to preparations for Saturday’s opener.

“Running fitness is completely different to game fitness,” he said. “When you’re constantly doing 13-on-13 you get a feel for the game and it is like second nature when you step out on the field.”

Leeds Rhinos' Callum McLelland.

McLelland joined Rhinos from the Edinburgh rugby union club last summer, after the transfer deadline.

He played for Yorkshire and England under-19s against the touring Australian Schoolboys in the autumn so did not feature for Leeds in their pre-season opener on Boxing Day and an ankle problem kept him out of other warm-up games.

He admitted last weekend’s match was a “long time coming”.

He said: “It has been nearly seven months so I was really excited to get out there with a young group of boys. It shows we have got a strong future here.

Richie Myler.

“To be captain was a massive honour.

“When Chev [Walker, who coached the team on Sunday] gave me the nod I was shocked, but immensely proud at the same time. I was looking forward to leading the boys and every one of them did each other proud.”

Rhinos hit back from 22-4 down at half-time.

And McLelland added: “Our defence was outstanding on our own line, only a couple of cracks in there. For the amount of sets we had on our line, it was really good.

“The really young lads stood out.

“I think when they came on they out-enthused Featherstone – who were a good outfit – and the young lads put a good shift in and got us the win.”