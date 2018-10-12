Leeds Rhinos: Burrow reveals youth roster shake-up

UNDER-19S BOSS Rob Burrow has confirmed which members of his squad are leaving Leeds Rhinos.
Players moving up from the under-16s are eligible to spend three years in the academy before either being released or offered a senior contract.
Featherstone Rovers have already signed winger Dakota Whylie, full-back Kiedan Hartley and prop Spencer Darley for 2019.
Burrow revealed back-rower James Barraclough, full-back/stand-off Reece Chapman-Smith and hooker Harvey Whiteley are being released and have yet to find a new club.
Barraclough made his open-age debut on loan for Featherstone in their 42-10 Betfred Championship Shield win over Leigh Centurions last Sunday.
Whiteley, who works for Rhinos’ foundation, also has first-team experience, coming off the bench in Leeds’ 34-0 Super League defeat at Wigan Warriors last year.
Prop Muizz Mustapha, who also played on loan for Rovers last weekend, will remain at Rhinos next year along with loose-forward Loui McConnell.
Forwards Tyler Dupree, Owen Trout, Tom Holroyd and Corey Johnson will train with the first team in 2019, but remain part of Burrow’s academy side.
Dupree was a try scorer on loan for Rovers last weekend.
Holroyd made one substitute appearance for Leeds this year and Trout was awarded a squad number, but did not feature.
Johnson is Leeds’ academy player of the year.
Centre Harry Newman, who made three first-team appearances for Rhinos this year and also starred on dual-registration with Rovers, remains academy-qualified, but is part of the first-team squad.