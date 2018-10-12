Leeds Rhinos: Burrow reveals youth roster shake-up

Have your say

UNDER-19S BOSS Rob Burrow has confirmed which members of his squad are leaving Leeds Rhinos.

Players moving up from the under-16s are eligible to spend three years in the academy before either being released or offered a senior contract.

Leeds Rhinos' Harry Newman.

Featherstone Rovers have already signed winger Dakota Whylie, full-back Kiedan Hartley and prop Spencer Darley for 2019.

Burrow revealed back-rower James Barraclough, full-back/stand-off Reece Chapman-Smith and hooker Harvey Whiteley are being released and have yet to find a new club.

Barraclough made his open-age debut on loan for Featherstone in their 42-10 Betfred Championship Shield win over Leigh Centurions last Sunday.

Whiteley, who works for Rhinos’ foundation, also has first-team experience, coming off the bench in Leeds’ 34-0 Super League defeat at Wigan Warriors last year.

Corey Johnson.

Prop Muizz Mustapha, who also played on loan for Rovers last weekend, will remain at Rhinos next year along with loose-forward Loui McConnell.

Forwards Tyler Dupree, Owen Trout, Tom Holroyd and Corey Johnson will train with the first team in 2019, but remain part of Burrow’s academy side.

Dupree was a try scorer on loan for Rovers last weekend.

Holroyd made one substitute appearance for Leeds this year and Trout was awarded a squad number, but did not feature.

Johnson is Leeds’ academy player of the year.

Centre Harry Newman, who made three first-team appearances for Rhinos this year and also starred on dual-registration with Rovers, remains academy-qualified, but is part of the first-team squad.