Leeds Rhinos boss Furner promises young players will get a chance

Leeds Rhinos coach Dave Furner says he will give players an opportunity if they are good enough - no matter how young they are.

Nineteen year olds Jack Walker and Harry Newman and Tom Holroyd, 18, all featured in last week’s loss to London Broncos.

Leeds Rhinos coach Dave Furner. Picture Tony Johnson.

Kallum Watkins’ inclusion, after a two-game injury layoff, means Newman drops out of Rhinos’ squad for Saturday’s game at Catalans Dragons, but the other teenagers have retained their place.

Furner said: “I imagine as a squad we are one of the youngest, mixed with some experienced players.

“I like giving opportunities to young players.

“Young Tom Holroyd came on last week and I imagine he could be a crowd favourite.

“If they are good enough they are old enough, that’s the way I look at it.”

Mikolaj Oledzki, 20, has played in all but one of Rhinos’ seven games this year, starting the last two.

Eight of the England academy side which beat Australian Schoolboys at Emerald Headingley in December to wrap up a 2-0 series win are on Leeds’ books.

Two of those, Owen Trout and Muizz Mustapha, are on loan at Dewsbury Rams and Cameron Smith, 20, has been playing with Featherstone Rovers on dual registration before being named in Rhinos’ squad for the trip to France.

Furner said he keeps a close eye on those players and added: “That’s important.

“If there’s opportunities there they will certainly get a chance to play.”

Rhinos under-19s visit Widnes Vikings on Saturday (2pm).