Leeds Rhinos are eager to rediscover ‘wow factor’ champion coach McDermott warns Super League rivals

SUPER LEAGUE champions Leeds Rhinos need to regain the “wow factor”, coach Brian McDermott says.

Rhinos were runners-up to Castleford Tigers in the league last term, but turned the tables with victory in the Grand Final.

McDermott reckons there are “some realistic chances” that Leeds Rhinos can retain the title in 2018, but will need to improve.

He said: “I don’t think, throughout the whole of 2017, we ever went through too many bad patches.

“I know we had some spikes of not being great, but we didn’t go through too many bad patches.

“But I’ve got to say I don’t think we went through too many purple patches either.

“I don’t think too often we said ‘wow’ to ourselves, ‘that was very good’.

“We need to be able to say that more, so there is some improvement in us.”

McDermott felt Rhinos progressed last season even before their Grand Final victory, but does not see their eighth title triumph as the end of the road. “I am keen to stress nobody in the camp is thinking there’s a job done,” said the boss whose team begin their pre-season campaign at Wakefield Trinity on Boxing Day.

“The players all said they can’t wait to get back in. It’s the first end-of-season review I’ve done with the players where they are all still looking bright eyed and they all want to get back in.”