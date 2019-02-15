Leeds Rhinos’ Anthony Mullally signs for Toronto Wolfpack

Prop Anthony Mullally has become the latest player to leave Leeds Rhinos

Mullally has signed for Toronto Wolfpack on a two-year deal, reuniting him with his former Leeds coach Brian McDermott.

The 27-year-old joined Leeds for the 2016 season and scored 10 tries in 70 appearances, 60 of those coming off the bench.

He signed a new contract last year, before McDermott left the club, but was not part of new coach Dave Furner and director of rugby Kevin Sinfield’s plans.

He is the third contracted Rhinos player to leave the club in little more than a week, after fellow forwards Josh Walters and Jack Ormondroyd signed for Featherstone Rovers.

The departures clear space on Rhinos’ salary cap and the sclub are looking to bring one or possibly two players in to strengthen the current squad.

In a statement released by Toronto confirming his move, Mullally said: “What attracted me to the Wolfpack was the chance to be part of such a new concept in rugby league and whilst coming to start to enjoy my rugby again the opportunity of playing in Canada is also compelling.

“My initial hopes are to cement a place in the team and start to play my best rugby, but then hope to play a part in getting the club to Super League and becoming a strong Super League team.”

Wolfpack director of rugby Brian Noble said: “Anthony has well over 100 Super League games including a Grand Final victory under his belt and we believe he still has his best years in front of him.

“The Canadian fans will like what Anthony brings to our team, he is an extremely powerful athlete who makes a lot of hard metres for the team.

“I know from speaking to Anthony he has a great desire to continue his success at the highest level with the Wolfpack and he will be an exceptional addition to our squad.”

Mullally played in Rhinos’ 2017 Grand Final win over Castleford Tigers.

He has played on dual-registration for Featherstone Rovers and also had spells with Widnes Vikings, Bradford Bulls, Huddersfield Giants and Wakefield Trinity.