Leeds Rhinos: Anthony Mullally aiming to rise up matchday pecking order

GIANT FORWARD Anthony Mullally says being outside Leeds Rhinos’ top-25 squad numbers has given him extra motivation for the new Super League season.

Mullally has been allocated the number 26 jersey for 2019, having worn 20 in 2016 and 2017 and 16 this year.

Leeds Rhinos head coach, Dave Furner. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

Rhinos are understood to be willing to let Mullally leave if he finds a new club, but he confirmed he signed an extension to his previous contract earlier this year and is determined to make an impact next term.

“I have got a two-year deal so there’s no uncertainty about my future,” said Mullally who joined Rhinos from Huddersfield on a three-year contract ahead of the 2016 campaign.

“I have dropped down, but it happens.

“I have just got to work hard to get myself back in the frame.”

Leeds Rhinos pack star, Trent Merrin.

Mullally, 27, has also had spells with his hometown club Widnes Vikings, Bradford Bulls and Wakefield Trinity.

After a tough first year, he was outstanding in 2017 when he scored seven tries in 34 appearances, missing only one game and featuring as a substitute in the Grand Final win over Castleford Tigers.

He suffered setbacks with injuries and suspensions last season, limiting him to 19 appearances, but new coach David Furner has said his whole squad are starting from a clean slate and Mullally is refusing to be written off.

“It is an incentive for me,” he added of his new number.

“I probably got a bit complacent after 2017 so it is good to come back with a bit more hunger and a willingness to get back in the frame. I want to get back into the 17. I have not really had too much to do with Dave one on one so I’m still not sure where I stand, but I am hoping when we start playing friendlies I can show him then.

“I’ve got to wait for the trial games and then give it everything I’ve got.

“Trent [Merrin] has come in, young Tom [Holroyd] has only played one game but he will be knocking on the door and Mik [Oledzki] is now near enough established so it’s tough competition.”

Rhinos’ squad for the Wetherby Whaler Festive Challenge, at home to Wakefield on Boxing Day, was expected to be named today.

There have been changes on and off the field since Rhinos’ last game, a home loss to Toronto Wolfpack in the Qualifiers almost three months ago.

Emerald Headingley’s new South Stand will be opened officially on Wednesday when Furner will take charge for his first game as coach.

He has a new-look backroom team and recruits Konrad Hurrell, Tui Lolohea, Merrin and Callum McLelland are all set to feature.

Mullally reckons the revamp has brought fresh energy to training.

“It is a really good environment at the moment,” said the Ireland international who was among the first batch of players who reported in to begin pre-season on November 12.

“Everything’s very clear in terms of what we have to do and we are all just following the new procedure and it’s all going well. All the young lads are training really well and Konny, Tui and Trent are here now and they are training well and showing their class.

“It has been good to have them.

“It has been going well, tough, but enjoyable.

“Hopefully I’ll be playing [on Boxing Day] and it is good to have something to work towards.

“I’m looking forward to playing.”