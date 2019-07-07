Leeds Rhinos and Castleford Tigers set for Women’s Challenge Cup final repeat

Leeds Rhinos saw off St Helens 16-10 to book their place in the 2019 Coral Women’s Challenge Cup final.

The year’s showcase will be a repeat of last season’s all-Yorkshire affair with neighbours Castleford Tigers.

The final will be played at the University of Bolton Stadium on Saturday 27 July – part of a triple-header alongside the men’s Challenge Cup semi-finals between Warrington Wolves and Hull FC, and St Helens and Halifax.

While Rhinos were being put through their paces at Saints on Sunday, Cup final rivals Castleford were handing out a lesson to far less experienced hosts, Wakefield Trinity. That semi-final, at the Mobile Rocket Stadium, went Castleford’s way 100-0. Tigers have attracted a significant following during 2019 and the Leeds Rhinos’ growing popularity will be further enhanced by this semi-final success.

Accordingly, the Rugby Football League (RFL) will be allocating a share of triple-header tickets specifically to the team competing in the Coral Women’s Challenge Cup final (kick off at 11.15am).