Leeds Rhinos: Adam Cuthbertson’s fully fit and ready for ‘big minutes’

AUSSIE FORWARD Adam Cuthbertson is heading into the new season in high spirits and good physical shape.

The 33-year-old is ready to begin his fifth season with Rhinos, having been a member of the treble-winning squad in his debut 2015 campaign and a Grand Final champion again two years later.

2015 Man of Steel, Zak Hardaker.

He was nominated for the Man of Steel award in his first year in the English game, but lost out to team-mate Zak Hardaker and, if he regains that sort of form, Leeds will be a tough team to defend against.

With interchanges having been reduced from 10 to eight, Cuthbertson – like all forwards – is likely to play longer spells this year.

That’s a prospect which excites the ball-handling prop. He said: “I think it’ll suit me.

“I have played big minutes anyway the last couple of years and I don’t think my fitness has quite been up to what it is now.

“Hopefully I can do the same, but a lot better.

“This is the fittest I have felt for a long time.

“Not just that, but roles have changed a little bit where it makes it easier to put your energy in the right areas.”

Rhinos kick off away to joint title favourites Warrington Wolves tomorrow.

Adam Cuthbertson. Picture: James Hardisty.

Leeds could not have faced a tougher opening month with the fixture planners sending them to HJ Stadium to face a team which reached both major finals last year; then champions Wigan Warriors and – after a trip to Salford Red Devils – a fourth successive away game, at 2018 league leaders St Helens.

With work on Emerald Headingley’s North Stand still in progress – and due to be finished in May – Rhinos’ management requested a string of matches on the road to begin the year and Cuthbertson insisted the players are not daunted.

“It’s exciting, coming up to the game versus Warrington,” he stated.

“It feels like it has come quick now we’re only a few days out, but it definitely hasn’t.

There’s been a lot of hard work put in between the end of last year and this moment and I’m definitely very excited to get out there and start a new chapter with this new bunch we’ve got.”

Cuthbertson reckons Rhinos are in “very good shape” ahead of this weekend’s repeat of their opening fixture in 2018, played a year ago today. He said: “I think we’ve really nailed it on the head this pre-season, not just a few individuals, but right across the board.

“There’s great competition throughout the squad and that’s based on how good a pre-season we’ve had.”

Rhinos’ full-time squad has been expanded to 36 players this year and, with most of them fully fit during pre-season, that has allowed coach Dave Furner to set up opposed sessions, 13 on 13, in training.

“That is so beneficial to have 13 to run up against each week, for training and all the little drills we do, just to get the game-day scenarios in and under some duress,” Cuthbertson said.

“It has been great and I haven’t really had that since I left the NRL.

“It is good to be able to get that over here.”